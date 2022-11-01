Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arborvitae for annual tree lighting
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
REHOBOTH: “JUST SOLD ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth train on the Avenue in 1925
The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently held a two-part lecture called, “Ferries, Trains, and Automobiles: Getting to Rehoboth before the Bay Bridge.” It was a reminder that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. Most people probably know that railroad tracks used to run straight down Rehoboth Avenue to the Bandstand. The Visitors Center next to Grove Park and the Rehoboth Avenue circle was once the train station, which can seen in this aerial photograph taken in 1925 at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street. The building was donated by Grotto Pizza founder Dominick Pulieri and moved to where it is today next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
Cape Gazette
ACTIVE LISITNG! Lewes DE
All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features - laminate & tile throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three season porch that goes into the living room and eat in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full size washer&dryer is in the the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex east is equal distance - miles to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! Lot rent of approx. $534mt., which includes trash/recycle & membership, you can join the indoor pool at Sussex East & West, lEWES. Homeowner pays electric, water, sewer, metered LP gas & cable/internet.
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-23302 BLUEWATER WAY-BAY PINES-LEWES
23302 Bluewater Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ MUST SEE HOME IN DESIRED BAY PINES COMMUITY WITH FULL BASEMENT. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and shows like new and features plantation shutters. Highly desirable floor plan and is sure to check all the boxes! Inside off the foyer is a perfect room to make into an office/study or 4th bedroom! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and large cabinets that give you plenty of storage. Beautiful breakfast bar allows for extra guest seating. Open floor plan allows for the family room, kitchen, dining area & morning room to take advantage of the large windows with views of the backyard and gives you great space for entertainment. Primary bedroom features enough space for King size bed and more. Storage is not lacking with his and her closets. Primary bath features double sinks, tile, and large stall shower. Guest Bedrooms offer great natural lighting and feature ample closet space. Full Unfinished Basement allows for expansion of your living space and features rough in plumbing for bathroom and egress window. Wonderful backyard space with 6 ft privacy fencing & 2 gates. Community features beautiful tree lined properties and a short drive to downtown Lewes and Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
Children’s Beach House to offer services in Milton
Children’s Beach House will soon begin offering services in Milton, and it has been named as an AmeriCorps service site. With the grant awarded from the Corporation for National and Community Service, CBH will be able to host four AmeriCorps service members who will work with children in programs it will start operating in Milton.
Cape Gazette
500 runners from 9 to 90 race over Halloween weekend
A three-day Halloween weekend provided the opportunity for three races with runners spanning the life cycle from 9 to 90. It began with the Sea Witch Half Marathon Oct. 29 at Cape Henlopen State Park, followed by the Sea Witch 5K Oct. 30 at Rehoboth’s Grove Park, and finished Oct. 31 with the Mariner versus Beacon season-ending cross country meet at Cape Henlopen High School.
Cape Gazette
Ghoulish good time in Dewey Beach
Hundreds of Halloween revelers roamed the streets of Dewey Beach Oct. 28, collecting candy and enjoying the Dewey Business Partnership’s annual holiday event. Sponsored by the DBP as part of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Sea Witch festival, the event offered trick-or-treating at businesses along Coastal Highway, plus a haunted graveyard, bonfire and beach dance party on the bay beach.
delawarebusinessnow.com
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Cape Gazette
Jacona Brothers bringing Tiki Jac’s to Rehoboth Avenue
Information is limited, but the old Nicola Pizza on Rehoboth Avenue is going to be a restaurant called Tiki Jac’s. The pizzeria’s final day in the building was Labor Day; a Tiki Jac’s banner was hung in a ground-level window along Rehoboth Avenue a short time later.
Cape Gazette
Milford awash in art activities for Big Draw Festival
Mispillion Art League presented the 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware Oct. 4 in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, the Big Draw’s theme this year, Come Back to Color, was a celebration of the return to more vitality, color, health and vibrancy in everyone’s life after the past few challenging years.
Cape Gazette
Readers missing point on state park restaurant
Guess your readers routinely miss the below point regarding the restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park: This is where the idea came from ... ”This proposed project is currently in a planning process to explore and collect information,” said Shauna McVey, Delaware State Parks community relations coordinator. “The food service and bathroom at Cape Henlopen State Park are currently one of the division’s greatest areas of complaints about our state parks system. With historic visitation and year-round use, such as camping, our visitors’ feedback increasingly calls for improved food service and more bathrooms at the main beach bathhouse area.”
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
The Dispatch
Berlin Fire Company Defends New Fee
BERLIN – A dwindling grant from the town and rising operating costs prompted a new emergency response fee, according to Berlin Fire Company officials. In response to criticism from residents last week regarding an emergency response fee now in effect, the Berlin Fire Company (BFC) reached out to The Dispatch to share the reasoning behind the new charge.
