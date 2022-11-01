ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Don’t throw away your pumpkins. Bring them to these Kansas City composting sites, events

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

That pumpkin you carved of Jack Skellington is starting to deflate and rot on your front porch. Don’t let it sit there. Take your pumpkins and decorative gourds to one of these composting events around Kansas City this week.

LENEXA

The pumpkin collection begins on Nov. 1 and goes until Nov. 30. You’ll want to look for a marked dumpster in the Little Mill Creek North Park parking lot, which is at 79th St. and Cottonwood Street.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE

Bring your rotting pumpkins to Corinth Square on 83rd St. and Mission Avenue. KC Can Compost hosts “ The Great Pumpkin Rescue ,” and they’ll be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Nov. 5.

There’s a $5 fee for the first two pumpkins, and any more pumpkins after that cost $1 each.

SHAWNEE

Drop off your pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov 5. at Shawnee City Hall at 11110 Johnson Drive. It’ll cost $3 per vehicle.

KANSAS CITY

KC Can Compost’s “Great Pumpkin Rescue” also has two locations in Kansas City on Nov. 5:

  • Lakeside Nature Center at 4701 Gregory Blvd.

  • KC Can Compost warehouse on 3119 Terrace St.

Pumpkins will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s a $5 fee for the first two pumpkins, and each pumpkin after costs $1.

Compost Collective KC joins the Urbavore Urban Farm to host its annual “ Pumpkin Smash ,” which also takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 at 5500 Bennington Ave.

If you want to learn more about composting at home, check out these local resources .

