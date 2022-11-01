ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis Jokes About President Biden’s Impact on Mid-Terms: “I Think It’s an In-Kind Contribution to My Campaign”

On November 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin discussing their respective campaigns. During that interview, DeSantis addressed the impact of President Biden campaigning in Florida on behalf of Democrat Charlie Crist. His remarks were far from complimentary, implying that through his campaign efforts, President Biden was actually benefitting Ron DeSantis and the Republican party.
