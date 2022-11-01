Read full article on original website
RideApart
This Is A Suzuki GSX-R1000-Powered Drone, Developed In Part By Kunio Arase
If you’ve ever wondered what retired Suzuki engineer Kunio Arase is up to in 2022, we have some fascinating news for you. The highly-regarded development engineer who helped bring both the Suzuki GSX-R family and the Hayabusa into the world may have stepped back from working directly on motorcycles—but it doesn’t mean that motorcycles left his heart.
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
marinelink.com
Maersk to Produce E-methanol in Spain for Its Cargo Ship Fleet
Shipping giant Maersk plans to produce up to two million tonnes of e-methanol a year in Spain by 2030 to supply its fleet of cargo ships and reduce its carbon footprint, the Spanish government said on Thursday. The project will require an investment of about 10 billion euros ($9.75 billion),...
marinelink.com
Bisso Towboat Orders Tug from Main Iron Works
Luling, La. based marine towage provider Bisso Towboat said it has ordered a new tractor tug from Houma, La. shipbuilder Main Iron Works. Construction is scheduled to commence in late 2022 with delivery in early 2024, Bisso revealed in an announcement. The 5,000 BHP ASD tug will feature two Caterpillar...
marinelink.com
Wescom Group Acquires Marine Rescue Technologies
Emergency distress signal manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded its presence in the marine survival market with the acquisition of Marine Rescue Technologies (MRT). The UK-based personal locator beacon manufacturer became part of Wescom Group from November 2, 2022, further enhancing the groups’ profile as a primary source of marine distress and safety signaling.
marinelink.com
Hydrogen-powered Tug Hydrotug 1 Arrives in Ostend
The word's first hydrogen-powered tugboat recently arrived in the port of Ostend where it will undergo further work before entering service in 2023. Built at Armón Shipyards in Navia Spain, the Hydrotug 1 was launched in May, and in the following months remaining construction works on the vessel were completed.
marinelink.com
Dutch Coast Guard Gets Two Bristow Helicopters for SAR Operations
Helicopter services firm Bristow Group said Friday it was embarking on a new 10-year relationship with the Dutch Coastguard, delivering helicopter SAR operations for people and communities across the country through its affiliate, Bristow Netherlands B.V. "At 1 p.m. Central European Time on November 4, 2022, two new custom-designed SAR...
marinelink.com
Ecospray's MCFC Tech Gets RINA Nod
Ecospray has informed that RINA has confirmed that the CO₂ reduction achieved by the new Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) technology for Carbon Capture (CC) in shipping, developed by Ecospray, matches the expected targets announced by the company at the beginning of the project. Ecospray chose to use bio-LNG...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi accelerates with otherworldy speed and sound in new video
The days of swearing under one’s breath when one finds him/herself stuck behind a semitrailer may be coming to an end, at least to a point. With the Tesla Semi in the picture, faster, quieter cargo trucks will likely be the new norm. This was teased as much in a recent sighting of the Class 8 all-electric truck.
marinelink.com
BP Hires Siem Offshore's Battery Hybrid PSV for Operations in Canada
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a 4-6 month contract starting in the second quarter with BP in Canada. The battery hybrid PSV Siem Symphony will mobilize to Canada for the contract. Siem Symphony was last in Canada in 2019. Since then, the large platform supply vessel powered...
marinelink.com
Southern Devall to Trial Amogy’s Ammonia-to-power Technology
Ammonia power solutions company Amogy announced it is partnering with Southern Devall to trial its ammonia-to-power technology for the first time in the maritime market as the industry strives to reduce its vessel emissions. Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power system converts ammonia into hydrogen for use in fuel cells or as a...
marinelink.com
MISC, Partners Secure Five Newbuild LNG Carriers
MISC Berhad (MISC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd (PLL), together with its consortium partners, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG), have been awarded long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for five additional newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.
marinelink.com
Meyer Turku Delivers Cruise Ship Carnival Celebration
Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku on Wednesday delivered the liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled cruise ship Carnival Celebration to Carnival Cruise Line. Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, describes this ship's handover as special in many ways: "First of all, the ship is dedicated to the 50 years of Carnival Cruise Line. Second, Carnival Celebration will begin service immediately after the handover, which tells us that the demand for cruises, and therefore for cruise ships, is truly recovering.” He continues: "I feel great pride in being able to see how my team at the Meyer Turku shipyard and the whole Finish maritime network have once again managed to realize such a complex project in such a short time."
techeblog.com
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
marinelink.com
NYK to Order Two LNG-Fueled Large Coal Carriers
Japan's NYK is set to order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2025. "This ship order is a part of a bulk carrier fleet development aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses by 2050," NYK said.
MotorTrend Magazine
IH Parts America’s Project Hideous
We don't always fall in love with industry-built project vehicles, especially when they are as hideous as this one admittedly is, but this 1952 International Harvester (IH) "Trout" (formerly a L-110 "Truck" mated with the chassis of a "Scout" to give us "Trout'') is one exception. Fact is, this truck is known fondly as Project Hideous, named so by IH Parts America. The truck is a standout in many ways—functional, eye-catching (in all the right ways), and basically something that we might have built ourselves for an Ultimate Adventure. It's like the folks from IH Parts America studied and did their homework. They understood the assignment. And although it is somewhat hideous, that's kinda the point. These trucks were never on the cutting edge of truly beautiful design, and that's one of the main reasons we, and other IH Truck fans, love the offerings from the light-line. Since looks generally aren't everything in the off-road world, this truck is filled with parts that make it work for what we all do on Ultimate Adventure. So we decided that a full feature on this rig was in order. After all, we have plenty of pictures to show, and also have all the details, from the fire-breathing IH 392 to the Ultimate Dana 60 axles to the NV4500, simple yet effective suspension, and a ton more!
