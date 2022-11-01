We don't always fall in love with industry-built project vehicles, especially when they are as hideous as this one admittedly is, but this 1952 International Harvester (IH) "Trout" (formerly a L-110 "Truck" mated with the chassis of a "Scout" to give us "Trout'') is one exception. Fact is, this truck is known fondly as Project Hideous, named so by IH Parts America. The truck is a standout in many ways—functional, eye-catching (in all the right ways), and basically something that we might have built ourselves for an Ultimate Adventure. It's like the folks from IH Parts America studied and did their homework. They understood the assignment. And although it is somewhat hideous, that's kinda the point. These trucks were never on the cutting edge of truly beautiful design, and that's one of the main reasons we, and other IH Truck fans, love the offerings from the light-line. Since looks generally aren't everything in the off-road world, this truck is filled with parts that make it work for what we all do on Ultimate Adventure. So we decided that a full feature on this rig was in order. After all, we have plenty of pictures to show, and also have all the details, from the fire-breathing IH 392 to the Ultimate Dana 60 axles to the NV4500, simple yet effective suspension, and a ton more!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO