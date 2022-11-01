Read full article on original website
Maersk to Produce E-methanol in Spain for Its Cargo Ship Fleet
Shipping giant Maersk plans to produce up to two million tonnes of e-methanol a year in Spain by 2030 to supply its fleet of cargo ships and reduce its carbon footprint, the Spanish government said on Thursday. The project will require an investment of about 10 billion euros ($9.75 billion),...
Core Profit Surges Tenfold at Oil Tanker Firm Euronav
Euronav's core profit was more than ten times higher in the third quarter than in the same period last year as the recovery in large crude tanker freight rates accelerated, the Belgian oil tanker and storage operator said on Thursday. The crude shipping market, which has battled with low earnings...
Report: Germany Could Seize Property to Speed LNG Build-out
Germany, racing to end its reliance on Russian gas, plans to introduce new regulation that will make it possible to expropriate property to link offshore liquid natural gas terminals to the grid, Handeslblatt reported. The new law could make it possible to use parts of Gazprom's defunct Nord Stream 1...
NYK to Order Two LNG-Fueled Large Coal Carriers
Japan's NYK is set to order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2025. "This ship order is a part of a bulk carrier fleet development aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses by 2050," NYK said.
RightShip’s GHG Rating: EEXI, EVDI and EEDI, All In One
RightShip is pressing ahead with its zero-harm vision for the maritime industry by evolving its GHG Rating to incorporate new regulations being introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2023. In Q1 of 2023, the GHG Rating methodology will be updated to incorporate Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI)...
BP Hires Siem Offshore's Battery Hybrid PSV for Operations in Canada
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a 4-6 month contract starting in the second quarter with BP in Canada. The battery hybrid PSV Siem Symphony will mobilize to Canada for the contract. Siem Symphony was last in Canada in 2019. Since then, the large platform supply vessel powered...
Diana Shipping Expands Bulker Fleet
Greece-based dry-bulk shipping firm Diana Shipping has taken delivery of the m/v DSI Phoenix (formerly “STH Chiba”), a 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessel of 60,456 dwt. The vessel is one of nine modern Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in August 2022.
MISC, Partners Secure Five Newbuild LNG Carriers
MISC Berhad (MISC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd (PLL), together with its consortium partners, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG), have been awarded long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for five additional newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.
SFL to Acquire PCTC with Long-term Charter
SFL Corporation Ltd. has agreed to acquire a Pure Car Truck Carrier (“PCTC”) in combination with a long term time charter to a leading car carrier operator until 2028. The company expects to take delivery of the vessel during the fourth quarter. The fixed rate charter backlog will...
Ecospray's MCFC Tech Gets RINA Nod
Ecospray has informed that RINA has confirmed that the CO₂ reduction achieved by the new Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) technology for Carbon Capture (CC) in shipping, developed by Ecospray, matches the expected targets announced by the company at the beginning of the project. Ecospray chose to use bio-LNG...
Teekay Names Speers EVP & CFO
Teekay Corporation announced Vince Lok’s retirement as Teekay’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2023, after nearly 30 years with the company, including the past 16 years as Teekay’s Group CFO. Upon Lok’s retirement, Brody Speers, Vice President, Finance & Treasurer, will be...
ExxonMobil Books Maersk Nomad SSV for Operations in Guyana
U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has chartered the Subsea Support Vessel (SSV) Maersk Nomad for a minimum one-year contract, supporting its field development activities offshore Guyana. Maersk Nomad will be operating with two ROVs onboard, providing general and subsea support scopes for ExxonMobil’s six ultra-deepwater drillships currently operating offshore Guyana in...
Matson Orders Three LNG-fueled Containerships from Philly Shipyard
U.S.-based ocean carrier Matson announced it has placed a $1 billion order with Philly Shipyard for the construction of three new 3,600 TEU Aloha Class containerships. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 with subsequent deliveries in 2027. Matson, which aims to achieve...
