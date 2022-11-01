Always an Adventure: Don't Rush

I spend a good bit of time driving down Interstate 85 for work. There's always a good mix of people who either speed down the road like they're in a “Fast and Furious” movie, some people driving like they're yard sale searching on a Saturday morning, and people who are just trying to get to their next destination safely.

If I'm honest, my mind is just like that busy road. Some days I'm speeding forward, worried about the future. Some days I'm dragging and searching for something I’ll probably never find, but lately. I'm just trying to get to my next stop safely.

I've juggled so many hats, meetings, and antics that I forget to enjoy the time sitting in the car with my kids blaring Disney music or gospel music at a level my Apple watch tells me is unhealthy. I forget that randomly dancing in the kitchen off-beat on purpose with my youngest gives me joy. I forget my son looks to me as his biggest fan, even when I don’t understand, or my oldest daughter craves “creatively us” time.

There are things we will never get back with our kids if we miss them by speeding too fast down the highway. I had to remind myself that I couldn’t change yesterday and can’t predict the future, but I could change it now.

Don't rush. Be present and take your time getting to the next stop. It's a part of the adventure.

Nakeshia Shannon is a photographer and mother of three. Find her onTwitter@NakeshiaRenee.