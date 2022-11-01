One-on-one with Republican AG Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of Midterm Election
Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Attorney General Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of the election.
He is looking to unseat Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is seeking a second term.
They talked all about why DePerno thinks he should get elected, things Nessel has said in the past, following the laws on the books and more.
Watch their interview in the video player above
