Emily Scott Robinson's 'Built On Bones' EP celebrates Shakespeare, redefines stereotypes

Emily Scott Robinson's music succeeds as a note-perfect study of the emotional state of the human condition because she's equally as empathetic as she is emotive.

Her latest EP, "Built on Bones," benefits from her skills in this regard. Recorded in four days in Nashville, it was written as a song cycle for the Colorado-based Telluride Theater's July 2021 performances of the Shakesperean tragedy "Macbeth."

However, updating the songs sung by the trio of witches who prophesize that the Scottish general will become the King of Scotland was moreso Robinson's goal than releasing a body of work that could follow "American Siren," her 2021 Oh Boy Records debut, which NPR Music noted, "mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret."

However, from sirens to witches, Robinson's work -- as usual -- toils and troubles itself with profound sociopolitical themes ("light and dark," "life and death") filtered through plaintive yet powerful songs.

Her intentionality concerning women who were folk healers, spiritualists, or "women in the wrong place at the wrong time" being tortured and murdered for being witches in 17th-century European and American witch trials informs her thoughts about how those acts institutionalized violence against women and the marginalization of powerful women into the modern era.

She wishes to reframe opinions of women -- especially those believed to be witches -- in Shakespeare's play from "comical, evil, scary, sinister, old and ugly" to "empowered, fun, sexy and young." Ultimately, Robinson describes discovering the goal of "healing a lineage of terrible portrayals of women and [our] wisdom-based traditions" as "awesome."

Joining Robinson in this musical quest for reclamation and justice are producer Brandy Zdan alongside fellow artists Alisa Amador and Violet Bell's Lizzy Ross.

"We convened a witch coven to make [this recording]," says Robinson, with a half-joking, half-serious tone. She was a longtime fan of world-traveled, Nashville-based instrumentalist and producer Zdan, whose sound she describes as "dark and gritty." After a long phone conversation in which the producer "immediately" understood the record's concept, she was tasked to helm the project.

Amador, Robinson and Ross join forces for "beautiful" three-part harmonies on the EP that are grounded by Zdan's "vibey, Tom Waits-inspired" production choices.

Robinson and Ross' friendship dates back to when both were undergraduate students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Though they have never professionally paired, they have been mutual admirers of each others' work throughout their careers.

Convincing Ross to let loose a primal howl on the EP's current single, "Double Double," was one of Robinson's recording highlights. "I asked her to go crazy on imagining wolves arriving," she recalls. The result is a "crazy, sexy, beautiful diva howl" that elevates the record overall.

New book: Margo Price 'owns her truth' in new book 'Maybe We'll Make It'

Breakout artist: 'The world is wild': Joy Clark's success is a magical moment for Black female guitarists

Boston-based artist of Argentinian ancestry Amador's time in the studio with Robinson coincided with her being told that she was the winner of NPR's Tiny Desk contest. Between vocal takes, she was granting interviews about her victory. But, undaunted, she still contributed "epic, amazing" performances.

Robinson's a writer of songs whose ties to folk-inspired country are apparent. Thus, the idea of writing songs based on a play written -- as Shakespeare's works frequently are -- with iambic pentameter's rhythm and meter would lend itself well to crafting art within a well-defined concept.

However, for the singer-songwriter, the blues groove in the rhythm of some lines directly sourced from the play appears in some songs. Notably, on the previously mentioned "Double Double," the witches' recognizably iconic chant "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble" is a hook in the chorus. Otherwise, breaking out of meter to write the meaning of the phrases the witches used was built from Robinson's viewing of the 1976-released, award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company adaptation of the play starring Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

Crafting catchy songs that could bear identities that would stand alone without Shakespeare's text as a framing definition was key to Robinson's work on the project. Titling the project "Built on Bones" (also a track on the EP) highlighted Robinson's desire to shape the context of Macbeth's story against a New York Times story about a Siberian highway meant to transport Stalin-era prisoners to gulag work camps.

"The photojournalist for that story was told by his guide that 'everything here is built on bones,'" recalls Robinson. Excitedly, she began to mirror the witches' various prophecies from "Macbeth" against the evocative metaphor.

The EP's last track, "Men in Moons," also profoundly serves as something the original Macbeth lacks: an epilogue.

Robinson's reasoning for crafting an addendum to the play involves her belief that cynicism -- and not joy -- likely defined the response of many Scottish citizens to the reality of a new king.

"After so much violence, [the play] ties up things too cleanly," jokes Robinson. The track takes the perspective of the witches and women who died [in "Macbeth"] to revive their spirits with the influence of songwriting inspired by the Carmina Gadelica, a compendium of pagan, pre-Christian, Celtic and Gaelic hymns, prayers, spells and wisdom traditions compiled between 1860 and 1909.

Concerning her desire to perform the EP moving forward, she's excited to see it potentially have a life beyond its initial performance run of nine sold-out nights in Telluride. Additionally, she feels that Shakespeare festivals and companies nationwide would benefit from a fully-produced record being presented as a "flexible, minimal and nimble" group with guitar and fiddle.

In short, Robinson summarizes the EP's appeal with a note -- like the rest of the conversation -- filled with positively energized feminism.

"This is dark, modern music powered by good, powerful magic. It's time that the witches got their due."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Emily Scott Robinson's 'Built On Bones' EP celebrates Shakespeare, redefines stereotypes