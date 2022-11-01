ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.

Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning news.

The manager at Publix informed Simpson as calmly and kindly as possible that Lacey Simpson had fallen and was not responding and that Hoover Fire Department paramedics were en route. Simpson made it to his wife’s side while the paramedics were working on her and before she was even transported to the hospital.

Over an hour later, she began waking in her bed in the emergency room and was confounded about what happened. After receiving care, she was able to return home to rest and heal. Additional medical testing is being done on an outpatient basis by physicians who are invested in her long-term health.

Simpson shared with The Cullman Tribune, “God blessed us with great neighbors, friends and family, rushing to help however they could. We’ve only been back in Birmingham for a few months, but the families on our street took care of us like we’d known them for 20 years. We also appreciate all of the prayers for Lacey and our family!”

The compassionate staff at Publix, Valleydale Church and the Simpsons’ new neighbors are high on the family’s gratitude list today.

Simpson covets prayers for his family, including children Shelby, Brody and Walt, as they continue to nurture Lacey Simpson on her path to full recovery.

Imelda Pilones Patterson
3d ago

Praying for Lacey. Father God you are an awesome, loving God! Thank you that Lacey's incident happened at a place where people saw it and got help for her right away. Thank you for those you appointed to be there at the very moment and helped her. Father God by faith I trust you to bring whole recovery for Lacey in Jesus's name. I pray that through this experience Lacey and the family will come to know you more, of your love; of your mercy, of your compassion, of your provision and know you more Oh God in their relationship with you.This I pray in the name of Jesus. Amen! Thank you God for Publix! Bless them Father! Than you!!

kimmie
3d ago

Without knowing exactly what's going on with u Lacey, God please heal Lacey & bring her back to good health and make her whole again in Jesus . and God bless those that helped you in your time of need , and bless your family and ur husband in ur difficult time amen

Winston Knighton
2d ago

My sympathies to Jason and his family for the difficult time he is having with what happened to his wife. Wish him the best for her to make a full-recovery. My thoughts and prayers go with him. Sorry to hear about it!

