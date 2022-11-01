These are the authors to see at Texas Book Festival, from food to fiction

Need some help navigating the fun at Texas Book Festival? We've picked out some sessions you should check out, curated by interest. Find the full schedule online at texasbookfestival.org/2022-schedule.

Do cookbooks top your to-read pile? Does your phone perpetually ding with Resy alerts? Sample our foodie fanatic track.

Following in the footsteps of last year’s “Being Texan” essay collection, the Texas Monthly team this year chronicles the wide variety of dishes that exemplify the state’s cuisine in “The Big Texas Cookbook: Food That Defines the Lone Star State.” Yes, there are the expected classics like barbecue and tacos (after all, the magazine has editors dedicated to both), but this volume also spotlights the deep diversity of Texas: Lao beef chili, Viet-Cajun crawfish, brisket empanadas. (Noon Saturday, Central Market Cooking Tent)

— Sharyn Vane, Special to American-Statesman

French culinary legend Jacques Pépin turns his considerable talents to elevating a reliable dinner standby in “Jacques Pépin Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories and Recipes of the Humble Bird.” A pastiche of paintings, memories from his childhood in rural France and informal recipes for both the chicken and the egg comprise the volume. You’ll feel like you’re sitting down for a visit with the 86-year-old. (1 p.m. Saturday, Central Presbyterian Church. A $37 ticket includes a copy of the book and priority seating at 12:30 p.m. General seating begins at 12:50 p.m.)

— S.V.

A meal is much more than what’s on your plate, as Rabia Chaudry details in “Fatty Fatty Boom Boom,” her memoir-with-recipes that delves into body image, disordered eating and the messages we get from our families about food. Chaudry, a podcaster, lawyer, and author of the New York Times-bestselling “Adnan’s Story,” came to the U.S. with her parents from Pakistan, who quickly embraced American processed food as one harbinger of success. Exploring the foodways of her birth country and beyond led her to not just delicious bites, but true satisfaction. (12:15 p.m. Sunday, “On Family and Food” panel, Capitol Auditorium E1.004)

— S.V.

Shepherding young ones? Try these standouts from the children’s programming, which includes picture, chapter and middle-grade books.

Kelly Yang first introduced readers to Mia Tang in “Front Desk,” her award-winning and best-selling 2018 middle-grade book about a young California girl and the hotel her parents manage (sometimes with her help). Mia’s fourth adventure, “Key Player,” finds our heroine desperate to raise her grade in her most challenging class — P.E. — so she can attend a journalism camp and have a shot at interviewing the women playing for the U.S. and China soccer teams. As in all the series’ books, Yang balances universal kid adventures with thought-provoking storylines on the immigrant experience and other real-world challenges. (4 p.m. Saturday, Next Chapter Tent)

— S.V.

Omega Morales comes from a long line of magic practitioners, but wielding her power doesn’t come so easy, even if her best friend’s a ghost. Austin writer Laekan Zea Kemp showcases Omega’s journey in “Omega Morales and the Legend of La Lechuza,” a middle-grade journey that touches on grief, empathy and bullying. Skillful world-building and deft characterization accent this fast-paced tale. Kemp also authored the young-adult book “Heartbreak Symphony,” which she’ll discuss at 11 a.m Sunday as part of the “Power of Music” panel in the YA HQ tent. (2:25 p.m. Sunday, “Dragons and Legends” panel, Next Chapter Tent)

— S.V.

Josefina loves sugary treats, so when Mami suggests she give them up for Lent, the prospect of habichuelas con dulce looms large. As her family makes the traditional Easter sweet-bean dessert, they share stories of life in the Dominican Republic and dance to merengue music. “Josefina’s Habichuelas/Las habichuelas de Josefina,” illustrated by Flor de Vita and translated by Adnaloy Espinosa, is a bilingual picture book, and author Jasminne Mendez will read both versions at the fest. (En español, 11 a.m. Sunday, Latinx Lit Tent; English version, 1 p.m. Sunday, Read Me A Story Tent)

— S.V.

There are 12 seventh-graders at Fawn Creek Middle School — until the arrival of Orchid Mason, fresh from Paris and full of stories that seem impossibly far away from rural Louisiana. Newbery medalist (“Hello, Universe”) and honoree (“We Dream of Space”) Erin Entrada Kelly maps belonging and friendship in her newest novel. “Those Kids From Fawn Creek” find themselves, yes, and they’ll invite their readers to ponder what’s true in their own worlds, too. (11 a.m. Saturday, “New School, New Friends … New Challenges” panel, Next Chapter Tent)

— S.V.

Teen? Grown-up? No matter. The sessions for young-adult lit lovers are open to all ages.

Actor, producer and rapper Omar Epps tackles storytelling in yet another format with his young adult Afrofuturist novel, “Nubia: The Awakening.” The first title in a series co-written with Clarence A. Haynes, “Nubia” takes place in 2098 in a Manhattan ravaged and segregated by climate change. Three teens descended from an African island nation suddenly discover they have supernatural powers in this propulsive tale. It’s ideal for fans of Ayana Gray’s cinematic “Beasts of Prey” series — and as luck would have it, Gray will talk about the second book in that blockbuster series, “Beasts of Ruin,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the YA HQ Tent. (12:30 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church; Festival Friends Pass session)

— S.V.

Former Austinite Natalia Sylvester drew from her own experience to craft “Breathe and Count Back From Ten,” the story of a Peruvian American teen with hip dysplasia who desperately wants to be one of the performers at Mermaid Cove. Years spent swimming make her an ideal candidate, but Vero’s conservative immigrant parents are wary of anything that might attract attention. Complicated family dynamics, coming of age and nurturing the health of both body and mind all emerge as themes in this beautifully layered story. (10 a.m. Saturday, “Writing Our Own Stories” panel, YA HQ Tent)

— S.V.

"The Sunbearer Trials" by Aiden Thomas evokes some of the best components of the "Percy Jackson" franchise and the "Hunger Games" trilogy. Thomas drew inspiration from Indigenous cultures across Mexico to create his own landscape of gods and their children to compete in five trials. The winner will be crowned Sunbearer, and the loser will be sacrificed to maintain the balance of the universe. Full of humor and plenty of queer representation, this book is a speedy read. (Noon Sunday, "Fierce Reads: YA Buzz Books" panel, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, "High Stakes: Big Escapes, Superpowers, and Battles of the Gods," both in YA HQ Tent)

— Sarah Asch, American-Statesman staff

After her 2021 bestseller “The Ones We’re Meant to Find,” author Joan He returns with a retelling of the Chinese classic “Three Kingdoms.” The book “Strike the Zither” follows Zephyr, the confident and clever strategist for an honorable but landless warlordess beloved by commoners. Zephyr’s lordess is hounded by an enemy empire to the north led by a ruthless leader. Zephyr must scheme her way to protecting her underdog leader by risking and gambling her way into the enemy empire’s ranks. This book is a page-turner full of political intrigue and a cast of fearsome women. (Noon Sunday, "Fierce Reads: YA Buzz Books" panel, YA HQ Tent)

— Nusaiba Mizan, American-Statesman staff

From modern history to memoirs, these sessions all highlight nonfiction titles.

Robert Draper, former Texas Monthly scribe and writer-at-large for the New York Times Magazine, unpacks Congress’ extreme right in “Weapons of Mass Delusion.” From the ascent of Marjorie Taylor Greene to the dogged insistence from too many lawmakers that the 2020 election was stolen, the book is a sobering look at the Republicans’ fork in the road. (Noon Sunday, C-SPAN2/BookTV Tent)

— S.V.

Assimilation is a tempting but false path, insists Julissa Arce in her memoir-manifesto “You Sound Like A White Girl.” Arce lived in Mexico until she was 11, when her parents moved to the U.S. and she began studying those around her, copying them to try to fit in. As an adult, she rejected the idea that success equaled erasing her heritage and culture, and over the course of her book, she lays out a compelling argument for others to do the same. (2 p.m. Sunday, “On Assimilation, Lip Service and Tokenism” panel, Kirkus Reviews Tent)

— S.V.

In “Life on the Rocks,” recently named one of The New Yorker’s best books of the year thus far, Austin-based science journalist Juli Berwald weaves a look at the health of the globe’s coral reefs with an exploration of her daughter’s struggles with mental health. The result is a captivating, informative read full of inspiration and hope. (11 a.m. Sunday, “Climate and the Natural World” panel, Capitol Auditorium E1.004)

— S.V.

Long known for her searing reporting on the Texas prison system, Keri Blakinger delves into her own experiences in this stunning new memoir, "Corrections in Ink." From her childhood as a highly competitive figure skater to her admission to Cornell University to her years of substance abuse and incarceration, Blakinger doesn’t shy away from any of the hard parts. The result is a moving and honest portrayal of addiction, mental health and the criminal justice system. (Noon Saturday, "Broken System: Prisons, Justice, and Exoneration" panel, Capitol Extension Room E2.028)

— S.A.

Is literary fiction your love language? Ponder these picks.

“A Calm and Normal Heart” is Osage writer Chelsea T. Hicks’ luminous, eclectic collection of 12 short stories about contemporary Indigenous women. In sharp, sometimes funny, always honest prose, Hicks spotlights women who grapple with their histories, families and sometimes uncertain futures. She’s threaded bits of traditional Wazhazhe ie into her characters’ dialogue and thoughts, in part to help preserve the language. (11:15 a.m. Saturday, “Short Stories, Long Accolades” panel, Capitol Extension E2.012)

— S.V.

Cara is a job seeker, an abandoned mother, an immigrant, a nurturer. She’s also full of stories, as we learn in Angie Cruz’s “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water.” On its face a collection of meetings between Cara and a job interviewer, the novel poses questions about gentrification, relationships and finding new paths. Cruz’s previous novel “Dominicana” was the inaugural pick for the “Good Morning America” book club. (2:30 p.m. Saturday, “The Second Half: New Starts at Middle Ages” panel, Capitol Auditorium E1.004)

— S.V.

Ever wonder on whom Nathaniel Hawthorne based his most famous heroine, Hester Prynne? In "Hester," Laurie Lico Albanese imagines a fictional woman who acted as a muse and foil to the famous author. Set in 1829 Salem, our main characters live out the inspiration for the novel against a backdrop of color and possible magic. (12:30 p.m. Sunday, "Strange Talents, Extraordinary Gifts in Historical Fiction" panel, Capitol Extension Room E2.014)

— S.A.

Written in several characters’ distinctive voices, "A Burning" by Megha Majumdar takes readers inside a religious and class conflict in the wake of a terrorist attack in contemporary India. From a teenage Muslim girl from the slums determined to get an education, to a gym teacher who becomes embroiled in right-wing politics, to a hopeful outcast with big dreams, all the characters’ lives intersect in fascinating ways. (10:30 a.m. Saturday, "Meet the 2022 Whiting Award Winners" panel, Capitol Extension Room E2.016)

— S.A.

In "Four Treasures of the Sky," Daiyu wants to have a different life than the folk character after whom she was named, and she makes her way to a calligraphy school. Before long, she is abducted off the streets and smuggled to San Francisco, before eventually making her way to Idaho. A harrowing story of anti-Chinese racism in the American West, this book by Jenny Tinghui Zhang is an incredible work of historical fiction. (1:15 p.m. Saturday, "Destinies Unmanifested: New Stories About the Old West," Capitol Extension Room E2.028)

— S.A.

From bestselling authors to buzzy books this season, these are attention-grabbing titles.

Waco-born Sandra Brown — bio tagline “Suspenseful. Sexy.” — has written more than 70 New York Times bestsellers, in genres that range from thrillers to romance. (Her Twitter handle is even @SandraBrown_NYT.) Her novels have become films. Her book appearances often feature fellow boldface names like Scott Turow and David Baldacci. She donates mightily to literacy causes. And yet, there are always more stories she’s got to tell. Her newest, “Overkill,” features a former Super Bowl quarterback, a determined prosecutor and the man they both want to see behind bars. (11:30 a.m. Saturday, House Chamber)

— S.V.

Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to help fight insurrectionists, only to end up overtaken by the crowd, stun-gunned and beaten nearly to death. “Hold the Line,” his memoir co-written with Reuters investigative reporter John Shiffman, pulls zero punches as he (often profanely) shares his thoughts on politics, policing and what happened that day. (1 p.m. Saturday, C-SPAN2/BookTV Tent)

— S.V.

Sandra Cisneros (“The House on Mango Street”), a 2005 Texas Writer Award recipient, returns to the fest with “Woman Without Shame,” her first collection of poetry in more than two decades. Raw and personal, the collection tackles aging and self-acceptance in equal measure. (11:30 a.m. Sunday, House Chamber)

— S.V.

In "Olga Dies Dreaming" by Xochitl Gonzalez, Olga and Prieto both respond in their own way after their mother abandons them to chase revolution in Puerto Rico. Prieto rises through the ranks of New York City politics and Olga becomes a high-powered wedding planner for the wealthy elite. When Hurricane Maria brings their mother back into their lives unexpectedly, both siblings must grapple with their values, their choices and their view of their family. (12:15 p.m. Sunday, "Weathering It: Storms Real, Storms Personal" panel, Capitol Extension Room E2.016)

— S.A.