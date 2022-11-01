Read full article on original website
You’re Invited To Attend The Buffalo Urban League’s 2022 Gala
You are cordially invited to attend the Buffalo Urban League's 2022 Gala, sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK. It will take place from 6 to 11 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The Buffalo Urban League is excited to continue a time-honored tradition...
Botanical Gardens offering free admission to Veterans from November 4 to 11.
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced Friday that Veterans Week will take place from November 4 to 11.
Food 2 Families food drive benefiting Feedmore WNY to be held December 2 at Tops Markets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, but many WNY families face hardship and difficulty make ends meet. 2 On Your Side is once again partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and Town Square Media for Food 2 Families, a food drive benefitting FeedMore WNY.
Buffalo Urban League receives a $6 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
The organization said Scott's donation is the largest single contribution in its 96-year history and will allow it to "dramatically expand and enhance the reach of its empowerment programs."
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
Jefferson Ave. community moves forward
On Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo, the city is picking up the last few branches, and debris, that littered the streets and sidewalks in the neighborhood. It's all part of the city of Buffalo's six month long Clean Sweep Program which wrapped on Wednesday. "We look at numbers to find the...
Larkinville plans annual Holiday Market on December 1
Approximately 35 vendors are scheduled to take part in the annual Larkin Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St., Buffalo. This highly anticipated event will take place in the main lobby and throughout the first floor of the historic building.
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
General Motors Lockport to hold hiring event November 17
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring. The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons. They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees. The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 […]
Middle schooler buys new shoes for friend teased by other students
BUFFALO, N.Y. - A touching gesture from a middle school student is melting hearts all over the internet. Last week, Romello Early bought his friend, Melvin Anderson, a pair of new shoes after Melvin was getting picked on by other students at Buffalo Creek Academy in Buffalo, New York. Bryant...
Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State
The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
Envision Benefits Group opens in Tonawanda
Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas Executive Director Sarah Nelson welcomed the organization’s newest member, Envision Benefits Group, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said, “Envision Benefits Group joins the growing list of businesses relocating or opening in the Tonawandas.”. Founded in 2020 by President Kristin Devereaux, SHRM-CP, Envision...
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Local students talk about act of kindness
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The story of two seventh grade students at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School is going viral and it all has to do with a pair of sneakers and an act of kindness. On Sweet Buffalo Monday, the family of the two students was joined by Bryant Brown Jr. from Buffalo Creek […]
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
