Buffalo, NY

WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
wutv29.com

Jefferson Ave. community moves forward

On Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo, the city is picking up the last few branches, and debris, that littered the streets and sidewalks in the neighborhood. It's all part of the city of Buffalo's six month long Clean Sweep Program which wrapped on Wednesday. "We look at numbers to find the...
buffaloscoop.com

Larkinville plans annual Holiday Market on December 1

Approximately 35 vendors are scheduled to take part in the annual Larkin Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St., Buffalo. This highly anticipated event will take place in the main lobby and throughout the first floor of the historic building.
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
News 4 Buffalo

General Motors Lockport to hold hiring event November 17

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring. The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons. They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees. The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 […]
fox5ny.com

Middle schooler buys new shoes for friend teased by other students

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A touching gesture from a middle school student is melting hearts all over the internet. Last week, Romello Early bought his friend, Melvin Anderson, a pair of new shoes after Melvin was getting picked on by other students at Buffalo Creek Academy in Buffalo, New York. Bryant...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State

The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
wnypapers.com

Envision Benefits Group opens in Tonawanda

Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas Executive Director Sarah Nelson welcomed the organization’s newest member, Envision Benefits Group, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said, “Envision Benefits Group joins the growing list of businesses relocating or opening in the Tonawandas.”. Founded in 2020 by President Kristin Devereaux, SHRM-CP, Envision...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York

It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
96.1 The Breeze

Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
