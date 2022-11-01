ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

whmi.com

Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today

Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
FENTON, MI
Cars 108

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI
WILX-TV

Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
HOWELL, MI
wfft.com

Flint man admits to 2021 carjackings in Grand Blanc and Flint Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded guilty to federal charges from two violent carjackings in Grand Blanc and Flint Township last year. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Darian Welch admitted to carjacking two people at gas stations during the early morning hours of July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc and Sept. 12, 2021, in Flint Township.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

2023 Genesee County Road & Bridge Reconstruction Projects

As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
WLNS

VA Clinic opens in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now easier for thousands of veterans in Livingston County to get needed medical services after a new VA Center opened up in Howell. “All of our staff have been with the VA for some time,” Deputy Associate Chief of Staff Sean Kesterson said. “So, yeah, it’s not our first […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]

The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd

After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
BAY CITY, MI
