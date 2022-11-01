Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today
Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
WILX-TV
Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days
MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
wfft.com
Flint man admits to 2021 carjackings in Grand Blanc and Flint Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded guilty to federal charges from two violent carjackings in Grand Blanc and Flint Township last year. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Darian Welch admitted to carjacking two people at gas stations during the early morning hours of July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc and Sept. 12, 2021, in Flint Township.
2023 Genesee County Road & Bridge Reconstruction Projects
As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
WNEM
Saginaw County undersheriff: Daylight-saving time will have no effect on deer car crashes
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As we move through deer mating and hunting season, Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez wants to warn drivers to be extra cautious. “It’s gonna get colder, and they’re gonna start moving and with that, they don’t look both ways. They just run. And sometimes they run into our paths,” Gomez says.
Westbound I-69 lanes, ramps to close this week for final pavement markings
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to complete final pavement marking on westbound I-69 starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, a job that will require lane and ramp closures this week. MDOT said the pavement markings will help to wrap up the $100-million project, which covered more than two...
Sheriff Swanson Shares Video of Flint Man Stabbing Dog 20 Times
A Flint man is being held in the Genesee County jail after being seen on a doorbell camera stabbing his neighbor's dog 20 times. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson shared a video clip at a press conference on Wednesday (11/2), saying that the dog bled to death after the incident.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
VA Clinic opens in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now easier for thousands of veterans in Livingston County to get needed medical services after a new VA Center opened up in Howell. “All of our staff have been with the VA for some time,” Deputy Associate Chief of Staff Sean Kesterson said. “So, yeah, it’s not our first […]
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd
After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
