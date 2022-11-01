As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO