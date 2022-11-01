Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
PUBLIC NOTICE
BACA, SHERRYL, (c/o Shirley Jones) 0.75 #10384. GUMBRECHT, ORLAN & DARLENE R.,(c/o Elise) 0.75 #401. HIGLEY, GERALD E. & RUTH JOYCE c/o Heidi Corbell 1.00 #5297. JOHANSEN, SHALEE 5.39 #10253 #10627 #10774 JONES, JOSH & NICHOLE 0.41 #10636. KEELE, GRACE c/o Randy Keele 1.00 #5692. LARSEN, CLYDE S. & BILL...
etvnews.com
A Spooky Good Time at Green River Trunk-or-Treat
Ghouls, wizards, zombies, skeletons, tourists, secret agents, cowboys, Mrs. Incredible and more gathered to celebrate Halloween at a community trunk-or-treat in Green River on Monday. Not only did these costumed participants fill their bags with candy, but they were also treated a chili and chili cheese dog meal provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
etvnews.com
It’s a Halloween Good Time in Carbon and Emery Counties
Halloween has come and gone once again, but not without the proper celebrations. Both Carbon and Emery counties had activities for children, teens and adults to enjoy on Halloween day. Trick or treating was welcome once again on Price’s Main Street. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Southeast Utah...
etvnews.com
Price Elks Lodge to Host Chili Cook-Off
Put your chili skills to the test at the Price Elks Lodge #1550 chili cook-off. The friendly competition will take place on Nov. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. and contestants are still being accepted. Those that wish to participate are encouraged to bring their best, tastiest and spiciest chili to...
etvnews.com
Veterans Day Ceremony to Commence in Emery County
The annual Veterans Day program is set to take place at the Museum of San Rafael in Castle Dale on Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. This will be hosted by Emery County and the American Legion Auxiliary, with the program presented by local veterans. Included in the ceremony will...
etvnews.com
Notice of Ballot Delay, Extended Early Voting Schedule
Carbon County has extended Early Voting to include Monday, Nov. 7 to accommodate voters who may not have received their ballot via mail. We have been made aware that our General Election ballots were delayed more than was originally reported to us. When you receive your ballot, please vote it...
etvnews.com
Beyond City Limits Opens on Price Main Street
Price City Main Street is now home to a new business, Beyond City Limits. To celebrate, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in collaboration with the store’s grand opening. Beyond City Limits is owned and operated by Kayleanna Johnson. She sells...
etvnews.com
Little Cities of Hope: Staying Substance-Free During the Holidays
Did you know that return to substance use rates go up 150% during the holiday season?. There are times when your recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) may be more difficult to sustain, and staying substance-free requires extra vigilance. The holiday season is one of those times. The great thing...
etvnews.com
Carbon County Adds Day for In-Person Voting
On Tuesday afternoon, Carbon County announced that it will be adding an additional day to in-person voting due to delayed mail-in ballots. According to a release from Carbon County on Friday, ballots were delayed due to a processing issue with the printing vendor for election ballots. Friday’s announcement stated that ballots were with the United States Postal Service and were working their way through the process.
Comments / 0