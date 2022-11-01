PHOTOS: Halloween in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A chill wind blew straggling leaves around Lake George on Monday as the mountains around the lake showed some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.

halloween decorations welcome all passersby to stop for a fright in the village of Lake George, N.Y. on Halloween. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The customary “welcome” to Lake George, N.Y. is a welcome with teeth! (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The Lake George Historical Society is decked out for the season. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A view out onto Lake George from Shepard Park in the village of Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A quiet day in Lake George brought out the ghouls and ghosts. On Monday evening, Malloween returned to the Aviation Mall, joining many trunk-or-treat events.

Lake George has plenty more holiday events coming – but think fewer ghouls, more elves. This winter marks the village’s second year as host to Ice Castles, a business that creates enormous, explorable sculptures out of ice. Lake George is one of five sites in the country to get an ice castle this winter.

