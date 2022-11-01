ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Halloween in Lake George

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A chill wind blew straggling leaves around Lake George on Monday as the mountains around the lake showed some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.

    halloween decorations welcome all passersby to stop for a fright in the village of Lake George, N.Y. on Halloween. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • The customary “welcome” to Lake George, N.Y. is a welcome with teeth! (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The Lake George Historical Society is decked out for the season. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The Lake George Historical Society is decked out for the season. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The Lake George Historical Society is decked out for the season. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The Lake George Historical Society is decked out for the season. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    A view out onto Lake George from Shepard Park in the village of Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A quiet day in Lake George brought out the ghouls and ghosts. On Monday evening, Malloween returned to the Aviation Mall, joining many trunk-or-treat events.

Lake George has plenty more holiday events coming – but think fewer ghouls, more elves. This winter marks the village’s second year as host to Ice Castles, a business that creates enormous, explorable sculptures out of ice. Lake George is one of five sites in the country to get an ice castle this winter.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

