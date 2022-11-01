Read full article on original website
It’s a Halloween Good Time in Carbon and Emery Counties
Halloween has come and gone once again, but not without the proper celebrations. Both Carbon and Emery counties had activities for children, teens and adults to enjoy on Halloween day. Trick or treating was welcome once again on Price’s Main Street. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Southeast Utah...
Little Cities of Hope: Staying Substance-Free During the Holidays
Did you know that return to substance use rates go up 150% during the holiday season?. There are times when your recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) may be more difficult to sustain, and staying substance-free requires extra vigilance. The holiday season is one of those times. The great thing...
Beyond City Limits Opens on Price Main Street
Price City Main Street is now home to a new business, Beyond City Limits. To celebrate, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in collaboration with the store’s grand opening. Beyond City Limits is owned and operated by Kayleanna Johnson. She sells...
Wellington Elementary Celebrates National Fire Prevention Week
As part of National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9-15, the entire fleet of vehicles from the Wellington Fire Department visited Wellington Elementary. Each vehicle had a member of the fire department describing what role the vehicle plays in an emergency situation. Firefighters also spoke about what situations and events...
Veterans Day Ceremony to Commence in Emery County
The annual Veterans Day program is set to take place at the Museum of San Rafael in Castle Dale on Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. This will be hosted by Emery County and the American Legion Auxiliary, with the program presented by local veterans. Included in the ceremony will...
Carbon County Adds Day for In-Person Voting
On Tuesday afternoon, Carbon County announced that it will be adding an additional day to in-person voting due to delayed mail-in ballots. According to a release from Carbon County on Friday, ballots were delayed due to a processing issue with the printing vendor for election ballots. Friday’s announcement stated that ballots were with the United States Postal Service and were working their way through the process.
Notice of Ballot Delay, Extended Early Voting Schedule
Carbon County has extended Early Voting to include Monday, Nov. 7 to accommodate voters who may not have received their ballot via mail. We have been made aware that our General Election ballots were delayed more than was originally reported to us. When you receive your ballot, please vote it...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the scheduled City Council meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting. Items of business are:. • Annual increase on...
Emery Public Lands Council Discusses Agency Reports
Emery County Public Lands Council Chairman Rod Player began Tuesday’s council by reading a letter of resignation submitted to the council from Lauren Huntsman. Huntsman gave his reason as work involvement and thanked the council for the time they worked together. Player also reminded other council members that some...
