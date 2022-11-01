Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
WGNtv.com
Lunchbreak: Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Chef Maya-Camille Broussard, Owner, Justice of the Pies. Book Signing and Pie Sale at KIDO on 11/5/2022 from 2 PM to 4 PM. Roosevelt Collection – 1137 S. Delano Court, Chicago. https://kidochicago.com/. Recipe:. STRAWBERRY LEMONADE PIE. MAKES ONE 9- INCH PIE. Growing up in Chicago, summertime meant sticky weather,...
WGNtv.com
9@9: The “Pizzadilla” and swimming polar bears
CHICAGO – A lot of people love pizza, and a lot of people love quesadillas, so why not combine them?. This idea of a “Pizzadilla” was discussed during the “9@9” segment on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed this tasty idea. Along...
fox32chicago.com
First look at this year's Christkindlmarket Chicago mugs
CHICAGO - Here is your first look at this year's collectible Christkindlmarket mugs. The inspiration comes from the city of Chicago’s "Year of the Dance" celebration. The options include a blue mug with the city skyline and a non-alcoholic beverage mug featuring a dancing penguin. The annual pop-up market...
WGNtv.com
The List: Paul on not coddling your kid
CHICAGO – There is much debate about how much to overprotect your children as they grow, and Paul Konrad was ready to join it on Wednesday. Using some guidance from the work of Esther Wojcicki, he gave his five ways to not coddle your kids for “The List” on WGN Morning News on November 2nd.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
Magic Awaits At This Massive Harry Potter™ Experience Opening In Chicago Next Week
In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.
Chicago Dog Campaign: Celebrating Large Breed Dogs
The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends. Heartland Animal...
Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
A Chicago Man Said His Home Is Haunted & Is Viral For Showing What It's Like To Live There
It’s not uncommon to hear that living inside an old building sometimes includes not-so-welcomed guests that could give you a good scare. For a man living in an old residence in Chicago, IL, strange moments seem to be an everyday thing. TikTok user Dom Matigian (@dommatigian) has posted a...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
midwestliving.com
Avid DIYers Transform a 1929 Chicago Home One Project at a Time
Curbside takeout sounds like a restaurant option. But for Jarod Sabatino and Tim Brodeur, it means a new upgrade for their nearly 100-year-old house in Riverside outside Chicago. "Last Thursday, someone was throwing away a door that looked like ours," Jarod says. "We rode over on our bikes and took the doorknob off. Those beautiful old crystal doorknobs, we call them the jewelry of our house."
The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023
Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
Jokes you can tell at Thanksgiving dinner
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The election buzz may bring our nation's biggest political issues to your family's Thanksgiving table in a few weeks. That's why, we want to provide some preapproved jokes sure to break the ice this turkey day. Try these out: How does Thanksgiving always end? With a "g."My friends told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn't quit COLD TURKEY.How are Thanksgiving and Halloween alike? They both have gobble-ins.What should you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? A har-vest.When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary.Why did the cranberries turn red? They saw the turkey dressing!What do you do when you accidentally sit on the sweet potatoes you made for Thanksgiving dinner? Bring squash casserole instead.What does a vampire call Thanksgiving? Fangs-giving.Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots.
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s rare consecutive 70-degree days in November
Three consecutive 70s in November – it’s happened only 7 times in 151 years of Chicago weather records The temperature topped out at 72-degrees at Chicago’s official observation location on O’Hare Field Tuesday, and we’re forecasting highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday – should this occur it will be just the 8th time in our weather records dating back to 1871. So we’re in rare meteorological territory—these are late September-level temps we’re enjoying—and in EARLY NOVEMBER!
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
