Back for the season? You missed so much Palm Beach real estate news, and hurricanes, and humidity

Here at The Dirt we welcome our seasonal residents with open arms knowing that they bring so much to South Florida's economy, arts scene and equestrian activities. The annual booster shot of big bucks more than makes up for not being able to get into a restaurant until April, or a hairdresser, or find a parking space at the Palm Beach Publix.

But if you're just back from long summer days in the Hamptons / Aspen / (insert favorite European destination here), you have missed out on all the off-season real estate foofaraw.

That's right, there's been plenty of flamboyant and sensational sales on and off the island, plus what has to be the most bodacious house razing in Palm Beach County history when a $110 million mansion met the wrecking ball at the hands of the executive chairman of The Estee Lauder Cos.

Luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz has all the deets on the demo.

On the mainland, someone has finally figured out that adults want beer and sports when they are trying to exhaust their darling children during play dates. Chuck E. Cheese just isn't cutting it anymore with grown-ups looking for more than whack-a-mole and Skee-Ball. That's why PopStroke with a Tiger Woods-designed putt-putt course is so genius! And it's coming to Palm Beach County!

Also, who is going to pay $43 million for some soggy land in Boca Raton? And why the Town of Palm Beach is suddenly in need of a pre-school.

We hope they saved a chandelier or two, or three, or four

The photos from inside 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. before it succumbed to the crunch of excavators are mind blowing with multiple sparkly chandeliers dangling above shiny marble floors and grand kitchens with even shinier marble (or granite) countertops.

Think any of that made it to the local Habitat for Humanity thrift store ? Or into another mansion? The Dirt hopes the new owner followed the environmental golden rule of reduce, reuse, recycle and buy used, or the American golden rule of selling to the highest bidder.

Palm Beach overrun by young families considers first preschool

The demographics in the Town of Palm Beach are changing. The influx of younger parents with kiddos means the first ever preschool is in the works. That's a bonus to unsnarl traffic as parents, or their drivers, might not have to leave paradise island twice a day to hoof it over to West Palm Beach for school.

Maybe a Dave & Buster's for the kiddies is next! Or one of those trampoline parks, bowling alley or a roller skating rink. Scratch that. Kids don't do that anymore . Nearly a dozen Palm Beach residents have written letters supporting the preschool on the southeast corner of Park Avenue and Bradley Place.

The unicorn of Boca Raton real estate can be yours for a mere $43 million

Well-heeled buyers are clamoring for waterfront properties in Boca Raton and one developer has spent years clearing title to a prime piece of real estate with views of the Intracoastal waterway, Spanish River Park and the ocean.

It's underwater, of course, but for a few more million dollars it can be filled in and ready for homes. Staking a claim to submerged property to build on is no easy task. Have you heard of Fane Lozman ? And, BTW, I KNOW the headline said "swampland" and that the headline was wrong, wrong, wrong. You can stop sending cranky emails. They don't consult me about headlines, unfortunately.

Tiger Woods-designed putting course paired with booze, food and playgrounds

PopStroke golf is opening in three locations in Palm Beach County. To find out where, you'll have to read senior business reporter Alexandra Clough's excellent story with all the details.

But combining mini-golf, bars, food, playgrounds and even an ice cream parlor into one venue sounds like a win-win for multi-tasking families. I don't think you're going to find toilet water-blue streams running by paper mache alligators gobbling up balls at PopStroke. It sounds much more refined.

SoSo is so, so popular dirt is selling for record prices

The neighborhood south of Southern Boulevard, nicknamed SoSo, is still proving a hot market with two lots selling recently for more than double what the seller paid in 2020.

Because the lots on Worth Court South are next to busy Olive Avenue, the land was considered a problem property. No longer. Who bought the land is a mystery with official records reflecting a limited liability corporation as the purchaser. If you know want to pass along the name of the buyer, The Dirt is paying handsomely for the information. Not really, but I will sign you up for the weekly newsletter for free.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com.

