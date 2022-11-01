Read full article on original website
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Wife Of Newest Buffalo Bill Excited To Be In Western New York
Being the spouse of a professional athlete can be hard at times. One day you are living in a city and your kids are in school and then a phone call comes. That phone call means that your spouse has been traded and now you only have days if not hours to get to a new city. That city could be thousands of miles away or it could be a city you have never been to or even heard of.
Buffalo Bills Set To Wear Unique Color Scheme On Sunday
This Sunday the Buffalo Bills are traveling to New Jersey to take on the Jet this Sunday and will have a very unique look for the game. Usually, for road games, the Buffalo Bills wear their white tops along with their blue pants but this Sunday, the Bills are going all blue.
Embarrassing Pin-Up Josh Allen Tattoo That Bills Mafia Must See
It's cool to get a Buffalo Bills tattoo. It is dedicated. But, what in the world is this tattoo of Josh Allen. Take a look at this tattoo that someone in the Bills Mafia got of Josh Allen. It's super creative and well done and we love the Josh Allen tattoo...but, it could be embarrassing for Josh Allen himself LOL.
Josh Allen Admits His Favorite Sauce Is Shocking [VIDEO]
There is no one more famous in Western New York right now than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He is playing at an MVP level, his team is the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, and tons of kids were dressed up as him for Halloween. So when he...
Buffalo Airport Has Pet Relief Area That Bills Fans Will Love
Everyone is celebrating the Buffalo Bills in their own way here in the 716. Even the Buffalo airport has gotten into it with its pet relief area. You may have seen this as you pass through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There's an area there that's set up for pets to be able to relieve themselves before they get on a long flight. With so many people using service animals these days, it's not uncommon to see them on flights. They're just like people in the sense that when they have to go, they have to go and the last thing you want is for that to happen in the middle of a flight.
The Bills Are Undefeated This Season When They Do This
The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 right now. If you're superstitious, the one week they lost is the only week they did this. There are a lot of people who love all the uniform combinations that the Bills have been coming up with week after week this year. There are also those who couldn't care less. "It's not a fashion show," they'll say. But again, if you're a superstitious person, then what they Bills wear should totally matter to you.
