Power 93.7 WBLK

Wife Of Newest Buffalo Bill Excited To Be In Western New York

Being the spouse of a professional athlete can be hard at times. One day you are living in a city and your kids are in school and then a phone call comes. That phone call means that your spouse has been traded and now you only have days if not hours to get to a new city. That city could be thousands of miles away or it could be a city you have never been to or even heard of.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Airport Has Pet Relief Area That Bills Fans Will Love

Everyone is celebrating the Buffalo Bills in their own way here in the 716. Even the Buffalo airport has gotten into it with its pet relief area. You may have seen this as you pass through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There's an area there that's set up for pets to be able to relieve themselves before they get on a long flight. With so many people using service animals these days, it's not uncommon to see them on flights. They're just like people in the sense that when they have to go, they have to go and the last thing you want is for that to happen in the middle of a flight.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Bills Are Undefeated This Season When They Do This

The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 right now. If you're superstitious, the one week they lost is the only week they did this. There are a lot of people who love all the uniform combinations that the Bills have been coming up with week after week this year. There are also those who couldn't care less. "It's not a fashion show," they'll say. But again, if you're a superstitious person, then what they Bills wear should totally matter to you.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

