Schwan's announces plans to build new state-of-the-art distribution center
Pizza was for breakfast this morning as Schwan's in partnership with its parent company, CJ Foods, announced plans for a new distribution center located at the Schwan's Pizza campus. The state-of-the-art 140,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center will be built at its pizza-manufacturing facility in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. The news...
WIBW
Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP
ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
Sunflower Foundation hires Tescott native Zimmer as CFO
TOPEKA – The Sunflower Foundation has announced the hiring of veteran financial controller Shanna Zimmer as its new chief financial officer. Zimmer, of Topeka, joins Sunflower Foundation after spending the previous six years as a controller in both the health care and nonprofit sectors. She brings considerable experience in accounting processes; financial planning, reporting and analysis; and budget development and management to her new role with the foundation, a health philanthropic organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for improving the health of all Kansans.
WalkSalina Sweepstakes part of Kansas Mobility Week
The re-launch of the WalkSalina website calls for some celebration and we are doing just that with the WalkSalina Sweepstakes in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week, Nov. 6-12. The WalkSalina website, originally launched in September 2013, encourages exercise and learning about the city’s historic downtown. The website...
MHS employees raise funds for Abilene area toy program
ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another Jeans Day fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of October. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $715 was presented to the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots organization.
$600M investment in Salina pizza manufacturing facility expected to bring 225 jobs to Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – One of the leading food producers in the U.S. will invest in its pizza manufacturing plant in Central Kansas. Schwan’s announced Thursday that it would be expanding the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing plant in Salina by 140,000 square feet. This will create 225 new jobs, according to the Office […]
Newest featured neighborhood looking for name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
2 Kansas volunteer firefighters to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two volunteer Kansas firefighters are set to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday to encourage more people across the nation to take up firefighting. The Riley County Fire District #1 announced on Nov. 3 two of its volunteers, Roger and Kim Davis, will be featured on “Live with […]
This year's Salina Business Hall of Fame induction set for Nov. 10
Celebrating its 17th year, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame has announced the names of three prominent Salina businesspersons who are to be inducted into the 2022 class on Nov. 10. This year's inductees include Mabel Shelton (Historic Category 1926-1975), Mel Jarvis (Historic Category 1926-1975),...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Comfort, Roberta Louise; 47; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Salina man cited after car strikes crosswalk arch downtown
A Salina man was cited after a car he was driving struck the pillar of a crosswalk arch on S. Santa Fe Avenue early this morning. Camron Glover, 27, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday in a 2012 Chrysler 300 when the car veered to the right and struck the pillar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Glover left the scene, but was later taken to the police station by a relative who owns the car, Forrester said.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
WIBW
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Junction City came out Tuesday night with a message to say to the city commission. “The community, the commissioner everyone of them knows what the community wants and we don’t want a slaughterhouse,” said protester, Karen Augustine. People met at Heritage...
Salina South Theatre to present 'The Curious Savage'
A charming comedy will grace the stage at Salina South High School as the Theatre Department presents John Patrick's The Curious Savage. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the auditorium of Salina South, 730 E. Magnolia Road. Parking for theatre patrons at Salina South is accessible from both E. Magnolia Road and Edward Street.
UPDATE: SES vs. Chaparral moved to Kansas Wesleyan on Friday
Due to inclement weather and projected field conditions, Friday's 2A round of 16 matchup between Southeast of Saline and Chaparral has been moved to the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. The game will still be played as scheduled at 7:oo CT on Friday but will be held at the Graves...
New senior living facility under construction in south Salina
A multi-million dollar senior living facility is under construction in south Salina. With construction underway, a ceremonial groundbreaking was conducted last week for Cedarhurst of Salina at 2601 S. Ohio Street. "We are excited to bring a brand new, state of the art senior living community to Salina," said Nick...
New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
Female in teddy bear onesie allegedly attacks teen in east Salina
A trick-or-treating teen was reportedly attacked by a person wearing a teddy bear onesie in east Salina Halloween night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old girl was trick-or-treating with her two-week-old child, boyfriend, and some other people at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Argonne Drive.
ksal.com
$3,000 in Steel Stolen
October 31st officers were notified of multiple types of steel stolen from a Salina property. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL that officers were called to the 500 block of 7th St. to take a report from a 77 year-old Salina resident. The resident informed officers that he was missing multiple steel items from his property, in the form of trailer ramps, plates, and rectangular tubing.
Police looking for pickup, person who stole it from Salina business
Police are looking for a pickup stolen from a landscaping business in west-central Salina on Halloween. The 2000 Ford Ranger was believed to have been stolen from Fox Lawn and Landscaping, 1001 Franklin Street on Monday afternoon. An officer saw a man driving the pickup later in the day in the 1000 block of E. Elm Street, however, the owner hadn't yet reported the pickup stolen, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup was reported stolen on Wednesday morning.
