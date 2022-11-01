Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Pumps 25% in 24 Hours, Time To Buy?
Dogecoin has been pumping in the days following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Trading at around $0.14, the meme coin has been as high as $0.16 – a 162% increase in the last seven days with investors rushing back to DOGE after months of poor performance.
bitcoinist.com
Revolut Introduces Crypto Card, Customers To Get Cashback In Dogecoin
Revolut, which is a British fintech and banking firm, has decided to launch a new feature called “spend from crypto”. This feature helps convert the crypto balance of customers into fiat money. That, in essence, will make it faster for Revolut cardholders to sell their crypto assets and...
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Tools for Crypto Traders to Use to Maximize Profits
The rapidly-evolving nature of the crypto market means the need for effective analytical tools is greater than ever. Thankfully, there is now an abundance of providers that offer these tools, ensuring traders and investors have the information they require to be successful in the market. With that in mind, this...
bitcoinist.com
Bullish Sign For Litecoin? Whale Withdraws $14M In LTC From Binance
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn almost $14 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may be bullish for the crypto’s price. $13.8 Million In Litecoin Exits Wallet On Crypto Exchange Binance. As per an alert from the crypto transaction tracker service WhaleAlert, a...
bitcoinist.com
New To The Crypto Market? Buy Dogeliens, 1inch, And Solana For Potential High Returns
The coin market comprises over 20,000 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Therefore, researching profitable ones to buy could be a lot of work for beginners. However, we have some good news. Cryptocurrencies like Dogeliens (DOGET), 1inch (1INCH), and Solana (SOL) have the potential to keep you afloat in the crypto market and also give you high returns.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
bitcoinist.com
The Hideaways (HDWY), Litecoin (LTC), And Cosmos (ATOM) Will Help You Retire Early
If you’re looking for a cryptocurrency token to invest in that has a high potential for huge returns, your best bets are Litecoin (LTC), Cosmos (ATOM), and The Hideaways (HDWY) A single coin investment in the current market may be too hazardous. Therefore, it is usually prudent to spread...
bitcoinist.com
This Is How MoneyGram Will Allow Users To Store And Trade Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Crypto mass adoption is going to a new level, with international financial service providers like MoneyGram embracing it. MoneyGram is a global money transfer and financial service provider. It has both digital and retail locations around the globe, enabling consumers to pay bills and send money to friends and family at affordable rates.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (MATIC) And Uniswap (UNI) Still Affected By Bear Market, The Hideaways (HDWY) A Suitable Alternative
Choosing where to put your money is never easy. Investors are switching to a currency with more potential. Uniswap (UNI) and Polygon (MATIC) remain stagnant. Additionally, it will be more challenging to locate a good choice in 2022 when the bear market flipped the cryptocurrency market upside down. The Hideaways...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Set to Firepower Your Crypto Account Like Ethereum
2021 was the year the leading DeFi network and cryptocurrency, Ethereum, hit its current all-time high: $4,800. While the crypto community expects Ethereum to surpass its recent all-time high, it’s yet uncertain when. The 2022 crypto crash, though expected to a limit, still came as a surprise to many...
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Wallet Support for Liquid Staking Comes to Ankr
Coinbase Wallet users can now connect directly to the Ankr Staking platform, providing an opportunity to earn a yield on their Web 3 assets. Ankr, an innovative Web 3 infrastructure provider, has recently announced their full integration of Coinbase Wallet into their development. This partnership allows Coinbase Wallet users to actively stake their funds via Ankr’s Liquid Staking. Any funds held in a user’s Web 3 wallet can now be used to gain passive income via liquidity staking.
bitcoinist.com
How Would Rocketize Token Bring A Change? A Brief Insight Into How Dogecoin And Apecoin Work
The idea of decentralized finance has seeped into many industries on the planet. As if that wasn’t enough, the concept now seems to step out of the earth and touch space – that’s what Rocketize Token (JATO) promises its audience. The ultimate objective of Rocketize Token (JATO) is to bring a new version of the Defi, and the agenda behind this mission is to make a mark and leave everyone stunned with what it has got!
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
bitcoinist.com
2022’s Vast Potential Cryptos: Uniglo.io, Internet Computer And Algorand
Despite tough trading conditions currently, 2022 has seen some of the most innovative projects hit the market in the wake of a post-pandemic creative boom. You may find it hard to choose which projects to back. In this article, we shine a light on Uniglo, Internet Computer, and Algorand as some of the most promising options available now.
bitcoinist.com
Marathon Increased Its Bitcoin Hashrate By 84% In Oct, Mining A Record 615 BTC
Crypto miner Marathon Digital increased its Bitcoin hashrate by 84% in October, and mined a record 615 BTC during the month. Marathon Digital Brings 32k Bitcoin Mining Rigs Online, Raising Hashrate By 84%. As per a press release from the public mining company, October 2022 was the most productive month...
bitcoinist.com
How will the Uniglo.io super burn affect its price before launch? Fantom and Cardano try to break free from the continued downtrend
Researching a token’s burn mechanics is an essential step before investing, but it’s one many investors ignore. The burn mechanics of a token can significantly impact future price movements, as those which burn more will increase scarcity instead of reducing it by adding continued supply to the market. You want a token with the credentials to become more scarce and never increase supply in a big way.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Might Fail To Pay Off Its Loans
Several unfortunate cases are springing up in the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem. The main reason for these adverse events comes down to the current bearish trend of the cryptocurrency market. Regardless of experts’ optimistic predictions, investors are still skeptical about future investments. Some crypto firms seek ways to sustain...
bitcoinist.com
Why Solana (SOL) and Stellar (XLM) Will Lose Out to The Hideaways (HDWY)
Like almost every cryptocurrency in the market, Solana (SOL) and Stellar (XLM) are among the coins that carried high volatility this year. The two coins struggle to adapt in the current market situation and secure their needed momentum. As the bullish suit starts to wear on, the newly arrived hot...
bitcoinist.com
The Upober Fooled Us All With Bitcoin’s Price Being A Dead Cat Bounce
While most of the crypto flock is cheering in joy, ogling at their bags full of green, others remain more cautious and prepare for worse. Undoubtedly, the market dynamics in Uptober have lived up to their name and once again showed us the power of self-fulfilling prophecy. Cryptos across the...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin After The FOMC Dust Settled: This Date Is Crucial
Yesterday’s FOMC meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) brought less volatility to the Bitcoin market than many experts had expected. The Bitcoin price moved in a narrow range during and after the meeting. Ultimately, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected. The FOMC statement...
Comments / 0