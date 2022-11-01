ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

News 4 Buffalo

General Motors Lockport to hold hiring event November 17

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring. The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons. They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees. The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 […]
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island

They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only

November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
BUFFALO, NY
AFP

In Niagara Falls, bitcoin mining brings a new roar to town

In the US border town of Niagara Falls, residents accustomed to the soothing roar of the famous waterfalls recently discovered a much less pleasant sound: the "haunting hum" of bitcoin mining farms. "The noise pollution of this industry is like nothing else that has been there," said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino in his office decorated with paintings of the famous waterfalls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rent Dropping Everywhere Except in Buffalo, New York

While the pandemic and inflation have been driving housing costs up for months, communities all across the nation have finally begun to see rental rates drop. That, however, has not been in the case in Buffalo. Buffalo, like many communities in the United States, has seen some significant increases in...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Envision Benefits Group opens in Tonawanda

Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas Executive Director Sarah Nelson welcomed the organization’s newest member, Envision Benefits Group, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said, “Envision Benefits Group joins the growing list of businesses relocating or opening in the Tonawandas.”. Founded in 2020 by President Kristin Devereaux, SHRM-CP, Envision...
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Edwards Vacuum to build $319 million facility in Genesee County

TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Edwards Vacuum, a major semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park as the location for their new $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility. The dry pump technology produced at […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

New York lands another project tied to chip industry

A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
theburn.com

Report: Buffalo’s famous Anchor Bar headed to Leesburg

Big news on the local dining scene. The famous Anchor Bar from Buffalo, New York is planning on opening one of their restaurants in Leesburg. That’s according to the Washington Business Journal, which reported the news Thursday afternoon. The Anchor Bar will reportedly open in the Village at Leesburg...
LEESBURG, VA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

