Alex Thayn Named Carbon County’s Employee of the Month
Kellie Payne, Carbon County’s Human Resource Director, announced that Alex Thayn of the recreation department was nominated and chosen as the November Employee of the Month. Thayn was recognized during the Carbon County Commission meeting that took place on Wednesday evening. Payne stated that Thayn has been employed with Carbon County since Sept. of 2019. She acted as the sports coordinator for that time and just recently accepted a new position as the office manager.
Veterans Day Ceremony to Commence in Emery County
The annual Veterans Day program is set to take place at the Museum of San Rafael in Castle Dale on Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. This will be hosted by Emery County and the American Legion Auxiliary, with the program presented by local veterans. Included in the ceremony will...
It’s a Halloween Good Time in Carbon and Emery Counties
Halloween has come and gone once again, but not without the proper celebrations. Both Carbon and Emery counties had activities for children, teens and adults to enjoy on Halloween day. Trick or treating was welcome once again on Price’s Main Street. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Southeast Utah...
A Spooky Good Time at Green River Trunk-or-Treat
Ghouls, wizards, zombies, skeletons, tourists, secret agents, cowboys, Mrs. Incredible and more gathered to celebrate Halloween at a community trunk-or-treat in Green River on Monday. Not only did these costumed participants fill their bags with candy, but they were also treated a chili and chili cheese dog meal provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Beyond City Limits Opens on Price Main Street
Price City Main Street is now home to a new business, Beyond City Limits. To celebrate, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in collaboration with the store’s grand opening. Beyond City Limits is owned and operated by Kayleanna Johnson. She sells...
Price Elks Lodge to Host Chili Cook-Off
Put your chili skills to the test at the Price Elks Lodge #1550 chili cook-off. The friendly competition will take place on Nov. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. and contestants are still being accepted. Those that wish to participate are encouraged to bring their best, tastiest and spiciest chili to...
Introducing the Spartans’ New Skipper
After the departure of Rob Smith, Emery had a vacancy for baseball manager. That has since been filled by incoming skipper Chase Julian. Born and raised in Carbon County, baseball was always a passion for Julian. He grew up playing American Legion as well as for the Dinos from 2003-06. After high school, he continued his baseball career with the Eagles, then of College of Eastern Utah, where he pitched and played shortstop.
Carbon County Adds Day for In-Person Voting
On Tuesday afternoon, Carbon County announced that it will be adding an additional day to in-person voting due to delayed mail-in ballots. According to a release from Carbon County on Friday, ballots were delayed due to a processing issue with the printing vendor for election ballots. Friday’s announcement stated that ballots were with the United States Postal Service and were working their way through the process.
Emery Public Lands Council Discusses Agency Reports
Emery County Public Lands Council Chairman Rod Player began Tuesday’s council by reading a letter of resignation submitted to the council from Lauren Huntsman. Huntsman gave his reason as work involvement and thanked the council for the time they worked together. Player also reminded other council members that some...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the scheduled City Council meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting. Items of business are:. • Annual increase on...
Notice of Ballot Delay, Extended Early Voting Schedule
Carbon County has extended Early Voting to include Monday, Nov. 7 to accommodate voters who may not have received their ballot via mail. We have been made aware that our General Election ballots were delayed more than was originally reported to us. When you receive your ballot, please vote it...
Emery County Commission Considers Requests
A motion to leave the regular Emery County Commission meeting and enter into a public hearing began the commission meeting on Nov. 1. The public hearing was to receive public comment regarding an application to the Community Impact Board (CIB) to receive funds set aside for projects related to or utilizing coal or hydrogen products at the San Rafael Energy Research Center.
