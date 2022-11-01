Read full article on original website
Queensbury evergreen chosen as 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
New York — Capital Region representation in New York City this holiday season: the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is coming from Queensbury. The Rockefeller Center announced this year’s tree on Twitter. The tree is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce, weighing 14 tons. It’s estimated to be about 85 to 90 years old!
Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights
Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds' second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays - and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury
Every year, Rockefeller Center in New York City welcomes one of the country's greatest trees to stand vigil for Christmas. This year, the tree is a North Country local.
onekindesign.com
Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs
This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
glensfallschronicle.com
Mural done on Wood Theater
Michael Ferrarell and Nick Capozzoli, from Chicago, completed a mural Sunday on the alley side of the Charles Wood Theater. It’s the Glens Falls Arts District’s third mural funded by the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. The mural is a series of panels depicting local history, landmarks and...
Glens Falls Farmers Market moving indoors
When the weather gets cold, the Glens Falls Farmers Market doesn't hide away. Instead, it simply moves indoors, continuing to offer produce, meats, and other home-grown products through the winter.
Park Theater displays packed November lineup
The Park Theater in Glens Falls has a packed lineup for its November performances. The entertainment venue will feature screenings, jazz, comedy and more.
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
therealdeal.com
Scrap metal magnate drops $18M on Saratoga Springs estate
Scrap metal must be having a banner year because an industry magnate keeps locking down luxury homes. Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, signed a contract to purchase the famed “Palazzo Riggi” in Saratoga Springs, the Times Union reported. The ask on the property at 637 North Broadway was $17.9 million, however, it hasn’t closed. But Weitsman said he’s agreed to pay “significantly less.”
Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center
At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Restaurant owner plans Guatemalan eatery for Saratoga Springs
Mario Cardenas, the owner of West Ave Pizza and West Ave Chicken, is planning his third restaurant for Saratoga Springs. Maiz, named in tribute to his mother, would serve Guatemalan street food.
Adam Weitsman to buy Saratoga Springs ‘palazzo’ listed for nearly $18M
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, the business mogul of a $1 billion scrap metal enterprise, is the pending new owner of Palazzo Riggi.
Closing of The View restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort
According to the Dunham's Bay Resort Facebook, The View Restaurant will be closing. The resort states the restaurant is permanently closed as of October 30.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Taste the Capital Region’s best wings at Wing Wars
The Capital Region Wing Wars is on. The tasty and maybe a bit spicy competition will take place on November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar
Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
