ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Queensbury evergreen chosen as 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

New York — Capital Region representation in New York City this holiday season: the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is coming from Queensbury. The Rockefeller Center announced this year’s tree on Twitter. The tree is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce, weighing 14 tons. It’s estimated to be about 85 to 90 years old!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights

Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds' second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays - and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
onekindesign.com

Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs

This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Mural done on Wood Theater

Michael Ferrarell and Nick Capozzoli, from Chicago, completed a mural Sunday on the alley side of the Charles Wood Theater. It’s the Glens Falls Arts District’s third mural funded by the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. The mural is a series of panels depicting local history, landmarks and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

Scrap metal magnate drops $18M on Saratoga Springs estate

Scrap metal must be having a banner year because an industry magnate keeps locking down luxury homes. Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, signed a contract to purchase the famed “Palazzo Riggi” in Saratoga Springs, the Times Union reported. The ask on the property at 637 North Broadway was $17.9 million, however, it hasn’t closed. But Weitsman said he’s agreed to pay “significantly less.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Q 105.7

Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar

Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy