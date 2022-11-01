ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?

USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
USD/JPY Gains New Supply Following US Dollar Weakness

The price of the USD/JPY pair goes down to around 147.00 during the European session on Wednesday. Even though the US economy is slowing down, there is talk that the Fed might become less aggressive. It has put dollar bulls on the defensive. The value of the Japanese yen will stop the currency from falling. Several factors are pushing the USD/JPY exchange rate down, but a significant change is hard to come by.
EUR/USD Trades Near 0.9900 After Losing More Ground

At the start of the week, sellers were in charge, and the EUR/USD currency pair fell back to the 0.9900 area. Last week’s high for EUR/USD was above 1.0100. On Monday, as the dollar continues to recover, the pair trades near 0.9900. Investors still like the dollar because they...
GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?

GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
