Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
CNBC
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
kitco.com
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
CNBC
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
The dollar's blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says
The rally in the US dollar this year is likely to be closer to an end and headed toward "trendless trading," Societe Generale said Thursday. The "drivers of economic outperformance are fading" for the greenback, which has risen to a 20-year high against key rivals. "US growth outlook matters more...
US stocks continue sell-off after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals rates may peak at a higher level than expected
US stocks opened lower Thursday as the sell-off from a day earlier continued. The US dollar and bond yields both gained with investors seeking cover. On Wednesday, Fed chief Jerome Powell squashed hopes of a policy pivot following another jumbo rate hike. US stocks fell Thursday, with investors still digesting...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
kitco.com
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?
USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After US Spending Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair peaked at 0.6517 on Thursday before falling to bounce back off the 0.6392 level on Friday....
Dow falls 505 point after Fed delivers another big rate hike and Powell signals commitment to inflation fight
Stocks dropped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered another 75 basis point rate hike. It's the fourth hike of that size this year as the central bank scrambles to tame inflation. Fed comments hinted at softer rate hikes, but Powell reiterated the central bank's committement to taming inflation. US...
USD/JPY Gains New Supply Following US Dollar Weakness
The price of the USD/JPY pair goes down to around 147.00 during the European session on Wednesday. Even though the US economy is slowing down, there is talk that the Fed might become less aggressive. It has put dollar bulls on the defensive. The value of the Japanese yen will stop the currency from falling. Several factors are pushing the USD/JPY exchange rate down, but a significant change is hard to come by.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line before finding strong trendline support at about 110.800. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index now appears to be trading just beneath the 100-hour MA...
USD/CAD Finds Resistance at the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above 1.3600 before finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now pulled back to trade slightly below the 100-hour...
EUR/USD Trades Near 0.9900 After Losing More Ground
At the start of the week, sellers were in charge, and the EUR/USD currency pair fell back to the 0.9900 area. Last week’s high for EUR/USD was above 1.0100. On Monday, as the dollar continues to recover, the pair trades near 0.9900. Investors still like the dollar because they...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Struggles for Direction Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
The US dollar is struggling for direction on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates. Most of the financial markets also could not find a particular way to trade, leaving investors to home in on some of the latest economic data to determine the trajectory of monetary policy.
GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?
GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
