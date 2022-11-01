After the departure of Rob Smith, Emery had a vacancy for baseball manager. That has since been filled by incoming skipper Chase Julian. Born and raised in Carbon County, baseball was always a passion for Julian. He grew up playing American Legion as well as for the Dinos from 2003-06. After high school, he continued his baseball career with the Eagles, then of College of Eastern Utah, where he pitched and played shortstop.

EMERY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO