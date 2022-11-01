Read full article on original website
Alex Thayn Named Carbon County’s Employee of the Month
Kellie Payne, Carbon County’s Human Resource Director, announced that Alex Thayn of the recreation department was nominated and chosen as the November Employee of the Month. Thayn was recognized during the Carbon County Commission meeting that took place on Wednesday evening. Payne stated that Thayn has been employed with Carbon County since Sept. of 2019. She acted as the sports coordinator for that time and just recently accepted a new position as the office manager.
Beyond City Limits Opens on Price Main Street
Price City Main Street is now home to a new business, Beyond City Limits. To celebrate, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in collaboration with the store’s grand opening. Beyond City Limits is owned and operated by Kayleanna Johnson. She sells...
It’s a Halloween Good Time in Carbon and Emery Counties
Halloween has come and gone once again, but not without the proper celebrations. Both Carbon and Emery counties had activities for children, teens and adults to enjoy on Halloween day. Trick or treating was welcome once again on Price’s Main Street. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Southeast Utah...
Veterans Day Ceremony to Commence in Emery County
The annual Veterans Day program is set to take place at the Museum of San Rafael in Castle Dale on Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. This will be hosted by Emery County and the American Legion Auxiliary, with the program presented by local veterans. Included in the ceremony will...
Little Cities of Hope: Staying Substance-Free During the Holidays
Did you know that return to substance use rates go up 150% during the holiday season?. There are times when your recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) may be more difficult to sustain, and staying substance-free requires extra vigilance. The holiday season is one of those times. The great thing...
A Spooky Good Time at Green River Trunk-or-Treat
Ghouls, wizards, zombies, skeletons, tourists, secret agents, cowboys, Mrs. Incredible and more gathered to celebrate Halloween at a community trunk-or-treat in Green River on Monday. Not only did these costumed participants fill their bags with candy, but they were also treated a chili and chili cheese dog meal provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
PUBLIC NOTICE
BACA, SHERRYL, (c/o Shirley Jones) 0.75 #10384. GUMBRECHT, ORLAN & DARLENE R.,(c/o Elise) 0.75 #401. HIGLEY, GERALD E. & RUTH JOYCE c/o Heidi Corbell 1.00 #5297. JOHANSEN, SHALEE 5.39 #10253 #10627 #10774 JONES, JOSH & NICHOLE 0.41 #10636. KEELE, GRACE c/o Randy Keele 1.00 #5692. LARSEN, CLYDE S. & BILL...
Emery Public Lands Council Discusses Agency Reports
Emery County Public Lands Council Chairman Rod Player began Tuesday’s council by reading a letter of resignation submitted to the council from Lauren Huntsman. Huntsman gave his reason as work involvement and thanked the council for the time they worked together. Player also reminded other council members that some...
Avian flu is impacting turkey farms in Utah
Turkeys are expected to cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation, but turkey farmers and producers in Utah are facing an additional set of concerns with the emergence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
Notice of Ballot Delay, Extended Early Voting Schedule
Carbon County has extended Early Voting to include Monday, Nov. 7 to accommodate voters who may not have received their ballot via mail. We have been made aware that our General Election ballots were delayed more than was originally reported to us. When you receive your ballot, please vote it...
Utah coal ash contamination site ranked 9th worst in the nation
Utah is home to the 9th worst coal ash contamination site in the country. That’s according to a new report from Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project. The report claims groundwater around PacifiCorp’s Hunter Power Plant near Castle Dale, Utah, is polluted with unsafe levels of lithium and cobalt. That water pollution, according to Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project, comes from a coal ash landfill and pond that does not comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Coal Ash Rule.
Introducing the Spartans’ New Skipper
After the departure of Rob Smith, Emery had a vacancy for baseball manager. That has since been filled by incoming skipper Chase Julian. Born and raised in Carbon County, baseball was always a passion for Julian. He grew up playing American Legion as well as for the Dinos from 2003-06. After high school, he continued his baseball career with the Eagles, then of College of Eastern Utah, where he pitched and played shortstop.
