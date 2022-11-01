Fire officials say a second person has died as the result of a house fire in Levant on Monday morning. Fire crews from multiple departments responded to the house fire on Avenue Road at around 3:00 Monday morning. The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived and a portion of the building had collapsed. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the victim who was found deceased in the residence on Monday has been tentatively identified as Eric Daly, 29, who lived in the home with his parents. Officials say more work will need to be completed before they can confirm that the deceased is Daly.

LEVANT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO