Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
wabi.tv
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine
An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
Presque Isle Man Leads Police on a 58-Mile Chase at 100+ MPH
A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
foxbangor.com
Structure fire at Howland corner store
HOWLAND — Crews responded to a structure fire at a corner store in Howland Wednesday night. According to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center, the fire was called in around 9 p.m. at 3 water street in Howland. Several area departments responded to help put the fire out. Crews...
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
Mother Nature’s Going to be Serving Up an Absolutely Gorgeous Weekend
Mother Nature is off her rocker again, but in our favor. For once... Usually, we're always getting a raw deal of some kind where weather is concerned. I've always said it seems like Maine gets the weather no one else wants. Usually we're having rain at the wrong time, snow when we shouldn't, and fog almost every morning somewhere. It's like a getting an apple in your Halloween bag most of the time.
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
A Second Person is Dead After a Levant House Fire, Victims ID’d
Fire officials say a second person has died as the result of a house fire in Levant on Monday morning. Fire crews from multiple departments responded to the house fire on Avenue Road at around 3:00 Monday morning. The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived and a portion of the building had collapsed. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the victim who was found deceased in the residence on Monday has been tentatively identified as Eric Daly, 29, who lived in the home with his parents. Officials say more work will need to be completed before they can confirm that the deceased is Daly.
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
WMTW
Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant
AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Etna Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Etna who went missing Sunday morning. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Mr. Nolin has been found safe. The Maine Warden Service has issued the alert for Joseph Nolin, 74, of Etna. Maine Department of Public...
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge
BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest
What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ Sets Date In December For Show Opening
While the weekend weather is set to be sunny and warm, we know that snow is never far away, once we cross the threshold into November. And as folks tuck those Halloween decorations away until next season, many have already started to game-plan holiday light designs for the winter months.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0