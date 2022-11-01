ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

After Paying Taxes, What's Left of the Powerball Jackpot in Texas?

As the Powerball jackpot grows to record levels, more and more Texans are buying tickets hoping to strike it rich. Leading up to Wednesday night's drawing, the Texas Lottery said Powerball sales were about $33,000 per minute through 9 p.m. and that more than $28 million in tickets were sold on Nov. 2 before ticket sales were halted at 9 p.m., the normal stopping time on the night of a drawing.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
DALLAS, TX
Richard Scott

$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KHOU

How to apply for help with your utility bill in Texas

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Texas Utility Help program is accepting new online applications for energy bill assistance starting Friday morning. Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane plus up to $2,400...
TEXAS STATE
justpene50

Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies

On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
PROSPER, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
49K+
Followers
407
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy