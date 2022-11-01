ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
WVNS

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Which West Virginia Beer is the best?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With over 30 different breweries in West Virginia and hundreds of different beers made between them, there has to be a definitive “best” right? Well, it would all depend on who you ask, but we can at least look at the many different beer rating websites to see which ones are the most popular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID virus cases move past 1,000 again in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia moved past the 1,000 mark on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported for the second straight day and the number of hospitalizations dropped a dozen. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed a total of...
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE

