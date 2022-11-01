Read full article on original website
WSAZ
West Virginia Office of Budget Control talks Amendments 2 & 4
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Election day is less than a week away, and there has been a lot of buzz about a couple items on the ballot in West Virginia. Seth DiStafano with the West Virginia Office of Budget Control stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Amendments 2 & 4.
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia
West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia
CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community. The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
WBOY
Which West Virginia Beer is the best?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With over 30 different breweries in West Virginia and hundreds of different beers made between them, there has to be a definitive “best” right? Well, it would all depend on who you ask, but we can at least look at the many different beer rating websites to see which ones are the most popular.
wvpublic.org
Allegations Of Abuse Surface In State-Run Facilities, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. Amelia Knisely has the story. Also, in this show, Mercer County leaders have repurposed 23 acres of woodland once used for forestry research into a recreational area....
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID virus cases move past 1,000 again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia moved past the 1,000 mark on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported for the second straight day and the number of hospitalizations dropped a dozen. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed a total of...
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter. “The biggest issues? Inflation and the economy,” […]
West Virginia singing principal named one of America’s best educators with $25,000 award
When Madison Elementary’s principal, Andrea Trio, walks through the halls singing with her students, it’s more than a performance – it’s a way to use music and other social-emotional behavioral tools to calm her young Cougars. And today, Principal Trio’s creative efforts as a leader in her school and community earned her the Award of […]
6 of West Virginia’s weirdest animals
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
West Virginia native and retired U.S. Army Captain talks importance of ‘Light to Unite’
Veterans Day is right around the corner and there is a national effort underway to honor the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart award.
wvpublic.org
Exploring Amendment 1 And Tales Of Cryptid Sightings This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look at Amendment 1, which relates to the checks and balances of the legislative and judicial branches of state government. Randy Yohe previews a voter's decision-making process on what’s fair or not fair regarding impeachment procedures. Plus, Halloween is over, but...
wvpublic.org
Explaining Amendment 3 And Education After The Pandemic, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 3 asks West Virginia voters if churches should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country to not allow religious incorporation. Also, West Virginia had some of the lowest scores in the country on the National Assessment of Educational...
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
Southern West Virginia woolly worm verdict: Could be a rough winter!
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you have been around people who enjoy folklore, you have probably heard about the woolly worm and winter forecasting. According to folklore, the color of a woolly worm in the fall determines the severity of winter. If the worm is all black, then it’s going to be a rough winter. […]
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will […]
WDTV
Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
wvpublic.org
A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State. Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.
