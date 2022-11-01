Erick Y. Laxton, 45, Two Rivers, OWI (4th) on 10/24/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 6) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. 7) Provide DNA sample; 8) Pay $600 fine plus court costs; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant will also have thirty-three (33) month license revocation and ignition interlock for period of revocation. The defendant has 2 days sentence credit if revoked.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO