Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/4:. A man charged with burning down a popular supper club in Door County had been stalking the son of the owners, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of Arson of...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of forging checks to steal from parents, breaking into their house
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at decades in prison after he was charged with multiple counts of stealing from his parents and breaking into their home. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 49-year-old Scott Gerrits is facing six...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Potential Human Trafficking Situation at Massage Parlor
Oshkosh Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at a massage parlor. Two female employees at Xinchen Massage on North Koeller Road have been taken into custody after being questioned. Very few details on what led to the investigation have been released, but the Oshkosh Police Department says they...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
seehafernews.com
Sturgeon Bay Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Door County Supper Club
A 33-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been arrested after he allegedly started a supper club on fire. The Jacksonport Fire Department was first on the scene of the fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club, located at 5890 Highway 57 in Sturgeon Bay. They received a call reporting the fire...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Attacking A Friend With A Knife
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 25-year-old Manitowoc man who allegedly attacked a friend last week with a knife. Daniel L. May III is charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct, and Three Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping-all with Dangerous Weapon Enhancer. Police responded to a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter
The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
WBAY Green Bay
Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Erick Y. Laxton, 45, Two Rivers, OWI (4th) on 10/24/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 6) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. 7) Provide DNA sample; 8) Pay $600 fine plus court costs; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant will also have thirty-three (33) month license revocation and ignition interlock for period of revocation. The defendant has 2 days sentence credit if revoked.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered
FDLPD Officers and Detectives took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian
We learned more about the arrest of the 15-year-old suspected driver. Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. Updated: 1 hour ago. A 17-year-old boy died...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Stealing From A City Residence
Bail was set at $40,000 cash this afternoon for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who was taken into custody this week for allegedly stealing cash from a neighbor’s residence last weekend. Charges against Brian D, Herdt include two counts of Burglary to a Building or Dwelling and Criminal Trespass to...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
wtaq.com
Fremont Man Convicted of 9th Offense OWI
FREMONT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 60 year old Fremont man was convicted of ninth offense OWI in court today after a vehicle crash in February in Dale. At his court appearance, Allen Mande pleaded no contest. At his upcoming December 21 sentencing, prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term; the minimum-required sentence. The maximum is 16.5 years in prison. During the February 11 incident, Mande crashed into a tree alongside State Highway 96. He told deputies he was drunk, but wouldn’t submit to standardized field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol concentration was .133. Mande is currently at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
Comments / 2