Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter

The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Erick Y. Laxton, 45, Two Rivers, OWI (4th) on 10/24/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 6) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. 7) Provide DNA sample; 8) Pay $600 fine plus court costs; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant will also have thirty-three (33) month license revocation and ignition interlock for period of revocation. The defendant has 2 days sentence credit if revoked.
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian

We learned more about the arrest of the 15-year-old suspected driver. Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. Updated: 1 hour ago. A 17-year-old boy died...
Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
Fremont Man Convicted of 9th Offense OWI

FREMONT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 60 year old Fremont man was convicted of ninth offense OWI in court today after a vehicle crash in February in Dale. At his court appearance, Allen Mande pleaded no contest. At his upcoming December 21 sentencing, prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term; the minimum-required sentence. The maximum is 16.5 years in prison. During the February 11 incident, Mande crashed into a tree alongside State Highway 96. He told deputies he was drunk, but wouldn’t submit to standardized field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol concentration was .133. Mande is currently at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
