At D'bo's Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood in Southfield, the food is hot and the drinks are very, very cold. The small bar and restaurant has a row of colorful, frozen cocktail machines behind the bar that are sweet and fun. Like the name implies, the menu is stacked with hot wings, tenders and boneless wings with a variety of sauces and seasonings, plus seafood, burgers and homestyle sides like creamy, crunchy coleslaw, corn on the cob and fried okra.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO