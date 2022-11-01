Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 major Metro Detroit freeway closures happening this weekend -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit. There are several closures happening this weekend that...
Detroit News
Fun Southfield restaurant D'bo's specializes in frozen drinks and hot wings
At D'bo's Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood in Southfield, the food is hot and the drinks are very, very cold. The small bar and restaurant has a row of colorful, frozen cocktail machines behind the bar that are sweet and fun. Like the name implies, the menu is stacked with hot wings, tenders and boneless wings with a variety of sauces and seasonings, plus seafood, burgers and homestyle sides like creamy, crunchy coleslaw, corn on the cob and fried okra.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Big Sean partnering with Emagine theaters to sell exclusive snack box, t-shirts for charitable cause
DETROIT – Well-known Detroit rapper Big Sean is teaming up with movie theater chain Emagine Entertainment to sell exclusive merchandise and donate proceeds to charity as the second “Black Panther” movie hits the big screen. Starting Nov. 10, Emagine theaters throughout Michigan -- and a few locations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all
The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
Meat market set to open in iconic cow-topped Ypsilanti building
YPSILANTI, MI -- An iconic, cow-topped Ypsilanti market has gotten a facelift as a new meat market plans to moo-ve into the spot. Keen Ypsilanti eyes may have spotted a new mural and an interior update at 979 Ecorse Road, previously home to Mila’s Market. The building will soon be home to The Cow Prime Cuts, a meat depot serving cuts of beef, pork, poultry and seafood.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm up this fall at Eastern Market
It won’t be long before the cold winter creeps in, and this local business has a remedy that might help fight off the chills. Cathy “Freda” Wilkins and Drake Wilkins, Jr. from Freda’s Soup Kitchen joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to showcase items on their menu and teach viewers how to get a solid foundation for soup.
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest
Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest – Enter to win tickets to see the holiday season’s hottest event – Magic of Lights courtesy of Oakland County Moms, 313Presents, and magicoflights.com. We’ll be giving away multiple passes to this awesome event :) The Magic of Lights...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get creative at this Clawson spot where you unplug
With the holiday season fast approaching, many are starting to feel stressed. One great way to relax is to unplug and create something, let your artistic side shine!. That is the mission of Unplug and Paint Resale’s mission, a Clawson shop that also offers creative workshops, a variety of artistic works, and a splatter paint room.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What you should be doing with your leaves instead of raking them -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Do you really need to rake the leaves from your lawn? According to Sam Bauer, a turf grass researcher at the University of Minnesota, the best thing for your lawn is to mow it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary
WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”. Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New attractions to check out in Oak Park
Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holiday studio sale featuring work by local artists returns to Ann Arbor’s Water Hill in December
ANN ARBOR – Local artist Kate Tremel is opening her home studio on Dec. 10-11 for the 13th Annual Artists Holiday Studio Sale. The sale will take place from noon-5 p.m. both days at 627 Gott St in the Water Hill neighborhood. Work by six professional local artisans will...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
