Howie
3d ago

Main stream media is running scared! People need to make this change to put NY back on track and not follow in the footsteps of California! Vote Red! Vote Zeldin!

Bill Glitch
3d ago

in the 4 counties that I drive in regularly, I have seen 3 or 4 Hochul signs and hundreds if not thousands of Zeldin signs

James Dore
3d ago

people of NY should retire Kathy Hochul and elect Lee Zeldin if they want to save their state!

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

On Long Island, a state Senate battleground

During a recent weekend, Long Island played host to national bigwigs from both parties. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied with GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin in Suffolk County, while First Lady Jill Biden phone-banked with Gov. Kathy Hochul on the island. Their presence was unusual – it’s not every day that New York elections garner national attention, let alone the happenings in New York City’s suburbs.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Hochul, Zeldin campaigns ramp up in final days before election

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With less than a week until Election Day, supporters rallied around Democratic candidate Kathy Hochul during an event to mobilize voters in Mount Vernon Wednesday. “The energy is exciting, its out there, as people want to believe again,” Hochul told the crowd. “They want to believe in their leaders because they […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornellians Vote in Battleground Elections: New York

Cornell students hail from nearly every state in the country and Washington, D.C., meaning that this year, many students will be voting in federal and state elections categorized as tossups, meaning either party stands a good chance of winning. Each state sets its own schedule for gubernatorial elections. For example,...
ITHACA, NY
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
NY1

National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York

National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is There A Dress Code Required To Vote In New York State?

Can you be turned away from a polling location in New York State based on what you're wearing? Early voting is underway in New York State. Polls are open from now through Sunday, November 6, 2022, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Key races in the state include Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, and a U.S. Senate seat. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, you should know what you can and cannot wear.
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE

