Fantasy football Week 9 waiver wire advice: Three receivers with staying power

By Drew Loftis
 3 days ago

Quick hitters and waiver wire advice for a handful of notable players after Week 8 of the fantasy football season:

‘Wow’ factor

Justin Fields QB, Bears

Trivia question: Who is the QB2 in fantasy over the past four weeks? Yep, it’s Fields, behind only Joe Burrow. In that time, Fields has averaged 21.2 per game, after averaging just 9.4 the first four weeks. Something has changed in Chicago.

Allen Robinson WR, Rams

Just in case Cooper Kupp’s ankle woes turn out to be more severe than thought. Robinson was the only other Rams WR with more than one target Sunday.

Demarcus Robinson WR, Ravens

Projections on Rashod Bateman’s breakout required him to be healthy. News flash: He is never healthy. Robinson should have staying power if Bateman’s health remains a question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Szmog_0iuEpLM100
Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson
Getty Images

Dalton Schultz TE, Cowboys

In three games with Dak Prescott as QB, Schultz has 18 total catches on 21 targets for 185 yards. In three games without, Schultz has a total of two grabs on four total targets and 18 yards.

Sham ‘Wow’

Tony Pollard RB, Cowboys

No surprise, Pollard looked great Sunday. Also will be no surprise: Ezekiel Elliott getting work when he returns. Dallas will use Zeke when healthy — if for no other reason, to keep Pollard fresh for the playoffs. Trade Pollard if you can get RB1 return.

D’Onta Foreman RB, Panthers

Don’t believe this running game is ignited after trading Christian McCaffrey. This is a two-week anomaly, with Chuba Hubbard eventually returning to cut into Foreman’s workload.

Darrell Henderson Jr. RB, Rams

Got fewer carries Sunday than rookie Ronnie Rivers and retread Malcolm Brown. Stay away from the Rams backfield.

Courtland Sutton WR, Broncos

Has just six catches for 50 yards the past three games combined. Jerry Jeudy has topped that total in each of the past two games alone. And it isn’t like the Broncos offense is lighting up the scoreboard enough to carry two fantasy WRs.

