Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Revolut expands crypto lineup to 100 tokens
Revolut, a London-based neobank, is expanding its digital asset offering with the addition of 12 extra tokens as it seeks to build market share against crypto-native platforms. The Neobank app has added BLZ, BOND, FIDA, GMT, GODS, GST, LPT, MINA, RAD, RNDR, SUPER, UNFI. As Revolut quadrupled its token portfolio...
financefeeds.com
FTM Trade Review – Is FTM Trade Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our FTM Trade review today to learn all you need to know about FTM Trade before signing up with the broker (ftmtrade.com) FTM Trade is an excellent choice for both novice and seasoned investors looking for a reputable broker. In the following FTM Trade review, we’ll talk about FTM Trade. FTM Trade, a well-known trading platform, is dedicated to providing its users with a very user-friendly and appealing trading interface.
financefeeds.com
TP ICAP posts higher Q3 revenue but Liquidnet disappoints
TP ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, reported a 14 percent increase in Q3 2022 revenue, to £508 million from £447 million a year earlier. Taking a year-to-date perspective, the group reported of £1.58 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2022, up 15 percent compared with the same period in 2021. Stripping out Liquidnet, an institutional trading and equities network that TP ICAP acquired last year, revenues were up 7 percent over a yearly basis.
financefeeds.com
Crypto trading volume drops 20pct at Swiss Stock Exchange
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a sharp decline in trading activities for October 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
financefeeds.com
What Is Cryptocurrency Staking? A Guide To Making Passive Earnings
There’s definitely been occasions where you’ve thought of ways where you can make more money, fast, and without even having to leave your house. It’s sort of the ultimate dream, isn’t it?. While not necessarily a realistic one, it doesn’t mean that it’s not possible. Investing...
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
financefeeds.com
Talos integrates crypto liquidity from Amber Group’s WhaleFin
Talos has welcomed Amber Group to its partner network of over 40 liquidity venues that includes leading exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and FTX, as well as top OTCs & market-markers. The platform caters to large and sophisticated market participants and their end clients and provides a trading platform, lending...
financefeeds.com
Money.net taps Barchart’s market data for retail and professional products
“We firmly believe that Barchart is the Gold standard for excellence in the highly competitive market data space.”. Money.net has selected Barchart to power their retail and professional products with streaming and historical market data. The provider of data and analytics platforms tapped Barchart’s suite of connectivity options, including streaming...
financefeeds.com
Circle and Paxos get Singapore payment institution license
Circle and Paxos, the issuers of US dollar-pegged stablecoins, have received in-principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate fully regulated cryptocurrency services in the country. The IPA licence allows the duo to provide digital payment token services under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence. Licensees are required to meet a...
financefeeds.com
Bakkt acquires Apex Crypto for up to $200 million
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023 and is subject to required regulatory approvals. Bakkt has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. in a move that is expected to significantly bolster its cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals including fintechs, trading app platforms, and neo-banks.
financefeeds.com
Ethos unveils recovery tokens for Voyager victims, rebrands as Ethos 2.0
Ethos, a cryptocurrency services provider that bridges multiple blockchain protocols and financial institutions and systems, is launching its second iteration, rebranding as “Ethos 2.0”. In 2019, Voyager Digital acquired Ethos.io and incorporated the team, technology and native token into its ecosystem. However, the crypto platform filed for Chapter...
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers reports flat metrics for monthly turnover
Despite a multitude of trading incentives that Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) introduced over the past few years, including commission-free trading and fractional shares, monthly volumes are struggling for any real traction. During October 2022, the number of DARTs was reported at 1.965 million transactions, virtually unchanged from the month of...
financefeeds.com
Ankr enables direct access to liquid staking through Coinbase Wallet
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has announced the integration of Coinbase Wallet, opening up a wider range of opportunities for those interacting with liquid staking. Through its latest update, users can now log on to some of the hottest opportunities within the Ankr Staking by using their Coinbase wallet as their entry point into the vibrant DeFi realm. Liquid staking allows users to delegate their tokens to a validator that stakes the asset on their behalf without losing access to their funds.
financefeeds.com
Union Bank of the Philippines taps METACO for custody and trading of digital assets
“Our bank-grade digital asset orchestration platform, Harmonize, provides UnionBank with the optionality to securely explore a range of retail and institutional digital asset use cases, from crypto custody, investment and trading, to the fast-growing Metaverse economy in the Philippines.”. The Union Bank of the Philippines has gone live on METACO’s...
financefeeds.com
Moscow Exchange reports 24% drop in FX volumes
The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest exchange group, released its monthly batch of trading volumes and metrics for October 2022 – the latest readings showed a pullback across the board for multiple segments, namely in the FX, given lower volatility and a reduced trading schedule. In terms of the...
financefeeds.com
CoinShares is weathering Terra storm with higher Q3 revenue
European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares posted third-quarter earnings that showed a marked improvement when compared with the second quarter. Europe’s largest crypto asset manager said combined revenue, gains and other income was reported at £20.0 million, up 41 percent from Q2 2021’s £14.2 million. However, the figure was down by 24 percent when weighed against £26.2 million in the comparable period of 2021.
financefeeds.com
LightPoint launches “hedge fund in a box”: LightPoint 360
LightPoint has launched a solution that enables new launch funds to focus on raising capital and running their core business securely from anywhere. The solution, LightPoint 360, offers access to business and technology infrastructure on the road or from a desktop so that funds are able to streamline their interaction with their prime brokers and fund administrators regardless of their location.
financefeeds.com
Saxo Bank reports lower FX volumes for October 2022
As many currency markets saw a relatively quiet period in October, Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank has reported its monthly metrics, which showed a renewed decline month-over-month. The latest figures saw a sizable consolidation in key volume segments, failing to overtake a number of recent highs seen last month. The Danish multi-asset...
financefeeds.com
XRTD to integrate with Brokeree Solutions
Brokeree Solutions, a turnkey solutions developer for multi-asset brokers, has just announced the integration of its flagship Liquidity Bridge with XTRD – an orders and execution management system (OEMS) for digital asset trading with a strong focus on low-latency and high-throughput execution. Multi-server Liquidity Bridge is a comprehensive solution...
financefeeds.com
Fivoro Review – Is Fivoro Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our Fivoro review today to learn all you need to know about Fivoro before signing up with the broker (fivoro.com). Fivoro is the broker to cater to all your trading needs while giving you a top-notch experience in the crypto industry. If a person lacks the necessary experience, trading doesn’t function well. So how can a new trader conceive of online trading is the question. The idea of “online brokers” is the foundation for the response to this query. This Fivoro review will give further insight into its amazing features.
Comments / 0