Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has announced the integration of Coinbase Wallet, opening up a wider range of opportunities for those interacting with liquid staking. Through its latest update, users can now log on to some of the hottest opportunities within the Ankr Staking by using their Coinbase wallet as their entry point into the vibrant DeFi realm. Liquid staking allows users to delegate their tokens to a validator that stakes the asset on their behalf without losing access to their funds.

2 DAYS AGO