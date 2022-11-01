ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Michelle Williams gives birth to third baby, her second with husband Thomas Kail

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfNtk_0iuEpEAw00
Michelle Williams has given birth to baby No. 3, her second with husband Thomas Kail.

Michelle Williams has given birth to her and husband Thomas Kail’s second child together, her third.

On Saturday, the actress was spotted holding an infant while on a family walk in pap pics obtained by the Daily Mail.

Williams was all smiles with the newborn strapped to her chest in a white onesie.

She and Kail previously welcomed son Hart, now 2, in June 2020.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star, 42, who is also the mother of 17-year-old daughter Matilda with late partner Heath Ledger, waited until May to share her baby boy’s name.

Williams described Hart’s birth to Variety, calling the infant’s arrival “a reminder that life goes on” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zu0vh_0iuEpEAw00
Williams debuted her baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbKHS_0iuEpEAw00
Williams debuted her baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Corbis via Getty Images

“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that,” she told the magazine at the time. “He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Later in the same interview, Williams revealed Hart’s upcoming big brother status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3LSB_0iuEpEAw00
The actress became a mom in 2005 when she and late partner Heath Ledger welcomed daughter Matilda.

“It’s totally joyous,” the Golden Globe winner gushed of her pregnancy. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you.”

Williams continued, “It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The Emmy winner went on to call parenthood the “ultimate” act of creativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0CfX_0iuEpEAw00
Williams gave birth to Hart in 2020.

“There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid,” she explained. “The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Williams and Kail, 44, met while working on “Fosse/Verdon” in 2018, getting engaged the following year. The pair wed in 2020.

The “Blue Valentine” star was previously married to musician Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019.

As for Kail, the Broadway director split from Angela Christian in 2019 after more than a decade of marriage.

Comments / 9

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson

Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Sophia Grace, 19, said she ‘couldn’t face’ her dad with pregnancy news

see also ‘Ellen’ alum Sophia Grace Brownlee, 19, claps back at pregnancy criticism The expectant singer noted that she has also received "so... What of updating the grandparents-to-be? Sophia Grace Brownlee of “Ellen” fame revealed how she went about telling her parents she was pregnant before publicly announcing the huge news. The 19-year-old dished that, while both her parents eventually became “really happy” that they’d soon be grandparents, it took some warming up. “The first person that actually knew was my mom,” the child star-turned-influencer told E! News. “My mom’s reaction obviously, at the start, she was a little bit like, ‘Oh wow.’ But she just...
Scary Mommy

Michelle Williams Seems To Have Welcomed Her Third Child

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images. It appears that the very private Michelle Williams has recently welcomed her third child, as she was seen strolling the streets of New York City with her husband, Thomas Kail, on Saturday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Williams and Kail are seen walking side by side with their two-year-old son, Hart, while Michelle has a newborn in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, as well as a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
AOL Corp

Emily Maynard Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 6, Shares Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Party of 8! Emily Maynard and her husband, Tyler Johnson, have added another little one to their brood. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” the former Bachelorette, 36, captioned a Wednesday, November 2, Instagram snap of her family. “During my surgery, we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family.”
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Daily Mail

'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
VERMONT STATE
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy