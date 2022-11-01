It’s been snowing in Whatcom’s mountains. When will the ski area open?

Storms heading toward Western Washington this week are bringing more snow to the North Cascades and the Mount Baker wilderness, boosting hopes for backcountry winter sports enthusiasts.

Almost 2 feet of snow has fallen near the Mt. Baker Ski Area over the past two weeks, but the weather has been playing “some tricks and some treats” and an opening date was uncertain, ski area officials said in a statement at their website Monday, Oct. 31.

“Close to 20 inches of snowfall but mixed with some significant rain, which brought our snowpack back down to bare ground in places,” the website said.

“Forecasts are calling for a classic PNW roller-coaster of some snow and some warmups over the next 10 days. Stay tuned, and we will continue updating with any significant changes,” the website said.

“At Mt. Baker our opening day is dependent on natural snowfall, and we open as soon as we have our crew trained, the necessary snowfall accumulation (which varies depending on the snow density and how it packs down as it falls) and a favorable forecast. Our employee training is happening this coming weekend, so all we will need is more accumulation and a favorable forecast to get back to shredding!” the website said.