Yuba City, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnewsnow.com

Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned

CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies

YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say.  Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date. 
YUBA CITY, CA
kubaradio.com

Suspect in Custody for Vandalism that Caused Comcast Outages in Marysville and Surrounding Area

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Marysville Police Department reports the arrest of 26-year-old Javier Chacon yesterday, for felony vandalism, grand theft and “felony malicious injury to communication lines” in connection with yesterday’s wide-spread Comcast outage throughout Yuba & Nevada counties. Officers responded at around 7:00 yesterday morning...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm

GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
GRIDLEY, CA
abc10.com

Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High

CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
CHICO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night. According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OROVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Near Placerville Causes Major Injury

Major Injury Reported in Vehicle/Motorcycle Accident on U.S. 50. A major motorcycle accident occurred on the El Dorado Freeway near Placerville on November 1 in a crash involving a motor vehicle. The collision happened around 11:11 a.m. along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Greenstone Road off-ramp between the motorcycle rider and the driver of an Audi. The motorcycle was reported as down to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), who responded to the call.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Fox40

One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
SACRAMENTO, CA

