peninsulachronicle.com
Local School Divisions To Host Upcoming Job Fairs
Two local school divisions will host fall job fairs soon. The Williamsburg James City-County School Division is set to host a job fair on Tuesday, November 8 from 1pm to 3:30pm at the WJCC Schools School Board and Central Office located at 117 Ironbound Rd. WJCC Schools is looking to...
More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
peninsulachronicle.com
S23 Holdings Breaks Ground On Corporate Headquarters Facility
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News Department of Development and S23 Holdings held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 at 1550 Terminal Ave. in Newport News to mark the start of construction for the new S23 Holdings Corporate Headquarters Building. S23 Holdings, LLC, a marine-repair and construction company,...
peninsulachronicle.com
Home First Williamsburg Moves Three Families To Stable Housing
WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg’s Home First Williamsburg program moved its first three families into stable housing in October. The pilot program is a partnership between Williamsburg’s Human Services Department, Bacon Street Youth & Family Services, and 3e Restoration and assists families who are experiencing homelessness with finding stable housing.
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Set To Hold Public Meeting On Aberdeen Pier Replacement Project November 10
GLOUCESTER-County officials in Gloucester will host a public meeting on Thursday, November 10 regarding upgrades to the pier at Aberdeen Creek Wharf. The county received a $112,000 grant from the Virginia Port Authority’s Aid Local Ports Program to replace the two-pier structure. The meeting, which will be held at...
WAVY News 10
Sentara implementing new visitor badge system
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
peninsulachronicle.com
Black Diamond Weekend Scheduled For November 10-12
NORFOLK – Hampton Roads Regional Black Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Black Diamond Weekend, a series of workshops aimed at helping Black entrepreneurs grow their businesses and connect with other business leaders. The weekend is open to business owners, retirees, and high school and college students. The event will...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Ballet School Opens In Victory Village Shopping Center
YORK-Alexia Redick Bartlett, owner of the new Conservatory Ballet dance school in Greater Williamsburg, comes from a family of professional dancers. Both Bartlett’s grandmother and mother as well as her two brothers are all dancers. Her mother is the founder of the original Conservatory Ballet school in Reston, VA.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
peninsulachronicle.com
Starbucks Opening New Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Another new Starbucks is opening on the Peninsula. On October 25, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Starbucks Corporation recently leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 955 J. Cylde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The announcement was made five days after Hampton celebrated a new location for Starbucks...
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Offering Special Programming For Native American Heritage Month
WILLIAMSBURG-In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a variety of special programs and events. The programs are designed in particular to celebrate local tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattoponi, and Chickahominy, in addition to others. More than a dozen special programs, including storytellings, interpretations, and more, will...
Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Heating Assistance Available to Eligible Households
The Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for assistance with heating needs as part of the Virginia Energy Assistance Program. Eligible households can receive assistance with heating fuel costs, equipment repairs, equipment replacements, security deposits, and utility bills. There are two components related to heating assistance in which...
peninsulachronicle.com
Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Veterans and Medicare
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
'I don't like it': Pharrell addresses city's crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams addressed the recent crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses in an interview Tuesday morning at his Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day business forum focused on developing the local economy. Pharrell was available to answer reporters' questions at the start of the event. 13News Now reporter...
peninsulachronicle.com
Magic Ala Carte Bringing Its Show To Williamsburg’s Fireside Chophouse November 11
WILLIAMSBURG-Magic Ala Carte will bring its unique magic dinner theatre show to Fireside Chophouse on Friday, November 11 from 6pm to 9pm. The restaurant is located at 1995 Richmond Rd. The evening will include a fine dinner and entertainment from the company’s magicians at the dinner table as well as...
peninsulachronicle.com
Owners Of Williamsburg Bazaar Open New Deli In Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-The owners of Williamsburg Bazaar recently opened their third store, a new food option in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. Janey and Danny Sawyer announced on November 1 that their latest business venture, Bazaaro’s Deli, is now open for business. Want to read the rest of...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source
Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
