Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Agriculture Online
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
Agriculture Online
Harvest winding down and weather impact heating up
Soybean harvest is nearing completion and corn is not far behind. Yield results are mostly known, with small tweaks likely in future USDA reports. Attention will move from harvest weather and results to other outside influences. Traders will discern the impact of energy prices, demand, the value of the U.S. dollar, and many other variables. Year-to-date exports are running ahead of a year ago this time for soybeans; corn is at 50% less.
Agriculture Online
Hot October weather left French crops fragile to frosts, institute says
PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The warmest October in 40 years in France has accelerated grain crop development so much that it has left them fragile to sudden frosts later in the season, French crop institute Arvalis warned on Friday. Average temperatures in October were 3.3 degrees above normal at...
Agriculture Online
Bird flu losses near U.S. record with outbreak on Iowa egg farm
The Agriculture Department has spent $450 million to combat this year’s outbreak of bird flu, but losses among domestic flocks are nearing the record set seven years ago in the largest-ever U.S. animal health emergency. The outbreak has driven up egg prices and tightened the supply of holiday turkeys.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle bounce from two-week low in most-active contract
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Thursday in the most-active contract, after shaking off a two-week low hit earlier in the session, traders said. Other contracts ended mixed, as the market took a breather following a recent rally in cash cattle prices,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower, halting win streak; corn, wheat also slide
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, pausing after a seven-session climb as lackluster U.S. export sales and macroeconomic worries weighed on prices, traders said. Corn and wheat also declined, with a sharply higher dollar hanging over the grain complex. Chicago Board of Trade January...
Agriculture Online
Road trips, rare John Deeres, and a factory open-station 4440
Last week was a doozy. I'd been cooped up in the office burning the candle at both ends, and by Thursday, I was over it. I needed to clear my head. Coincidentally, my friend Gary was selling a few absolutely jaw-dropping tractors at an upcoming collector's auction in South Dakota. He had invited me out to see them, but honestly, I hadn't planned on going out there until the auction date was a little bit closer. Still, I needed a break from the computer, so I called him. As it turned out, Gary wasn't doing anything on Friday, so I moved a few things around on my calendar and played hooky.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat and soybeans down 15-20 cents, corn down 5-10 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat lower on follow-through selling after...
