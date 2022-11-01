Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
Pro-life groups urge states to step up support for women after data predicts 60K fewer abortions in next year
After data predicted there could be more than 60,000 fewer abortions in next year after Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, pro-life groups are urging states to step up and help families, pregnant women.
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Amendment 2 puts abortion policy solely in hands of elected legislators
Republicans have led in the Kentucky State Senate for more than 20 years, standing up and speaking for the principles of most Kentucky residents across the commonwealth. In 2016, Kentucky voters flipped control in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century, solidifying the strength of the commonwealth’s conservative values.
Three Ohio justices err in revealing views on abortion issues likely to come before them: editorial
In early March, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade abortion ruling expected to fall that spring, three sitting Ohio Supreme Court justices -- all of whom are on the ballot this year -- answered a questionnaire from Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati on their legal philosophies and views on abortion, as well as other issues. Among the questions they answered were ones that bore on whether Roe v. Wade was rightly decided, when life begins and whether the Ohio Constitution includes any provision “intended to require the use of public funds for abortion.”
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
These states saw the biggest increase in abortions after Roe’s overturn
Story at a glance The new data reflect totals from nearly 80 percent of all abortion providers in the United States. North Carolina saw the biggest increase in abortions performed following the Dobbs decision. It was followed by Kansas and Colorado. New research from the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit that supports abortion rights,…
Washington Examiner
decision resulted in 10,000 fewer abortions in first two months: Report
The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June resulted in 10,000 fewer legal abortions nationwide in the following two months, according to a new analysis, as over a dozen states implemented laws that restricted or banned access to the procedure. Between July and August, the number of surgical...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Washington Examiner
Democrats are finally being forced to own their abortion extremism
The goal of the pro-life movement has never been a secret: Make abortion illegal and unthinkable. How we reach that goal is its own debate, but we’ve never been shy about what we believe and what it is we’re fighting for. Abortion activists, however, have hidden behind a...
‘Am I a Felon?’ The Fall of Roe v. Wade Has Permanently Changed the Doctor-Patient Relationship
More than a dozen doctors, health care lawyers, and hospital ethics committee members in nine states share their challenges in approaching abortion care.
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — shut down as it challenged the ban and has moved across the border to neighboring Minnesota. Romanick last month rejected a request from North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to let the law take effect while the Red River clinic’s lawsuit went forward. Romanick based his earlier decision on several factors, but Wrigley argued he had not sufficiently considered the clinic’s chances of prevailing in court. The North Dakota Supreme Court agreed and told Romanick to take another look. In his earlier ruling, Romanick noted the clinic’s uphill battle. But in his ruling Monday, he said the clinic has a “substantial probability” of succeeding, though he noted that the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in North Dakota has been contentious and has not been decided by the state’s highest court.
After My Abortion, I Felt Tremendous Relief That My Life Wasn't Going to Change
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 15, living outside of...
Online requests for abortion pills surged after reversal of Roe v. Wade: Study
The number of online requests for abortion pills has surged nationwide in the months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with the largest increases being reported in states that now have total or near-total bans on abortions.
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Comments / 0