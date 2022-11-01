Read full article on original website
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Owners Of Williamsburg Bazaar Open New Deli In Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-The owners of Williamsburg Bazaar recently opened their third store, a new food option in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. Janey and Danny Sawyer announced on November 1 that their latest business venture, Bazaaro’s Deli, is now open for business. Want to read the rest of...
Magic Ala Carte Bringing Its Show To Williamsburg’s Fireside Chophouse November 11
WILLIAMSBURG-Magic Ala Carte will bring its unique magic dinner theatre show to Fireside Chophouse on Friday, November 11 from 6pm to 9pm. The restaurant is located at 1995 Richmond Rd. The evening will include a fine dinner and entertainment from the company’s magicians at the dinner table as well as...
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Set To Debut New Exhibit November 5
JAMES CITY-The new special exhibition “Reign and Rebellion” will open at Jamestown Settlement as well as American Revolution Museum at Yorktown on Saturday, November 5. The exhibit delves into the Stuart monarchy, beginning with James Charles Stuart, and focuses on their legacies and how they impacted Virginia then and now.
Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
Choo-choo! 45th annual Model Railroad Show heads to the Science Museum of Virginia
Trains will travel through model landscapes and miniature cities across the three-day event. Participation in a collaborative railroad scene is encouraged, and those who attend will have the opportunity to create a conductor hat of their very own.
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
Colonial Williamsburg Offering Special Programming For Native American Heritage Month
WILLIAMSBURG-In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a variety of special programs and events. The programs are designed in particular to celebrate local tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattoponi, and Chickahominy, in addition to others. More than a dozen special programs, including storytellings, interpretations, and more, will...
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula
Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens Williamsburg for 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A holiday tradition is returning to Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town is back!. The theme park will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select dates from November 11 through January 8, 2023. Park-goers...
‘I don’t like it, I don’t think it’s fair,’ Pharrell Williams says of Norfolk’s recent actions on nightclubs
"If they really cared about helping, they would go and talk to these people and help them and educate them and say 'Hey this is not going to fly' ... but you shut it down and you showboat."
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source
Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
Starbucks Opening New Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Another new Starbucks is opening on the Peninsula. On October 25, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Starbucks Corporation recently leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 955 J. Cylde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The announcement was made five days after Hampton celebrated a new location for Starbucks...
Virginia Center Commons has closed. Some shoppers took a piece of the mall home.
Virginia Center Commons mall closed its doors for good this week in Henrico, but not without one last sale.
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
1950s houses to be torn down in Libbie Mill, but some residents say they should be turned into renovated, affordable housing
Driving around the Libbie Mill neighborhood, one can't miss the mid-century-style houses lining Henrico County streets, such as Bethlehem Road and Libbie Avenue. These houses date back to the 1950s, but Libbie Mill-Midtown's developers are in the process of tearing them down.
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
