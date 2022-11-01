ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Set To Debut New Exhibit November 5

JAMES CITY-The new special exhibition “Reign and Rebellion” will open at Jamestown Settlement as well as American Revolution Museum at Yorktown on Saturday, November 5. The exhibit delves into the Stuart monarchy, beginning with James Charles Stuart, and focuses on their legacies and how they impacted Virginia then and now.
Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
Colonial Williamsburg Offering Special Programming For Native American Heritage Month

WILLIAMSBURG-In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a variety of special programs and events. The programs are designed in particular to celebrate local tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattoponi, and Chickahominy, in addition to others. More than a dozen special programs, including storytellings, interpretations, and more, will...
Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula

Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source

Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
Starbucks Opening New Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Another new Starbucks is opening on the Peninsula. On October 25, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Starbucks Corporation recently leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 955 J. Cylde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The announcement was made five days after Hampton celebrated a new location for Starbucks...
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
