ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Mike White Talks about Georgia’s Upcoming Basketball Season

Georgia's men's basketball season is just right around the corner from getting started. The Bulldogs are welcoming nine new players to the roster this season including a new head coach, Mike White. Coach White was previously with the Florida Gators before taking the job in Athens. In White's past 11...
ATHENS, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

These Maryland Sportsbook Promo Codes & Offers Now Available As Online Launch Nears

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. After more than two years of waiting for Maryland sports betting apps to become a reality, the state of Maryland is now suddenly on a fast track. So fast, in fact, that bettors in the Old Line State should be able to open their new favorite online sports apps and place wagers within roughly the next month or less.
MARYLAND STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
HENDERSON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Without evidence, NC candidate says opponent’s actions led to shooting at parents’ home

Without providing any evidence, Pat Harrigan on Friday told Fox News viewers his Democratic opponent’s language and actions led to a shooting at his parents’ home. Harrigan, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, appeared on the Fox & Friends morning show and posted a video clip online of the appearance with a message that said Democratic nominee, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, should “condemn the violence & apologize for his lies, but he won’t.” Before Harrigan posted that, Jackson condemned the violence.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy