FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Mike White Talks about Georgia’s Upcoming Basketball Season
Georgia's men's basketball season is just right around the corner from getting started. The Bulldogs are welcoming nine new players to the roster this season including a new head coach, Mike White. Coach White was previously with the Florida Gators before taking the job in Athens. In White's past 11...
Raleigh News & Observer
These Maryland Sportsbook Promo Codes & Offers Now Available As Online Launch Nears
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. After more than two years of waiting for Maryland sports betting apps to become a reality, the state of Maryland is now suddenly on a fast track. So fast, in fact, that bettors in the Old Line State should be able to open their new favorite online sports apps and place wagers within roughly the next month or less.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say
A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
Raleigh News & Observer
Worker’s leg is severed when cable is caught on passing vehicle, Minnesota cops say
A worker’s leg was severed in a freak accident as he was installing electrical cables along a Minnesota roadway, according to media reports. The incident happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in St. Paul, reports say. Motorists were allowed to drive across the cable before it was set...
Raleigh News & Observer
Explore these 5 budget-friendly road trips across the Carolinas this fall and winter
Fall is here and winter will arrive in North Carolina soon after, bringing colder temperatures and heralding the arrival of the busy holiday season. And after a year of headlines about inflation and high gas prices, it’s expected to be an expensive travel season. But that doesn’t mean you...
Raleigh News & Observer
Without evidence, NC candidate says opponent’s actions led to shooting at parents’ home
Without providing any evidence, Pat Harrigan on Friday told Fox News viewers his Democratic opponent’s language and actions led to a shooting at his parents’ home. Harrigan, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, appeared on the Fox & Friends morning show and posted a video clip online of the appearance with a message that said Democratic nominee, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, should “condemn the violence & apologize for his lies, but he won’t.” Before Harrigan posted that, Jackson condemned the violence.
Raleigh News & Observer
Survey: Here are the issues NC voters are researching the most. Which ones matter to you?
As the nation prepares to enter into the first midterm elections of Joe Biden’s presidency, Americans are taking to the internet to find out what issues are on the ballot this November. National interest has been focused on the abortion debate, inflation and the coronavirus. But what are people...
