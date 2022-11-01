ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
BBC

West Lane: Teenagers died after failures at 'unstable' hospital

Three young women died after a catalogue of failures at an "unstable" and "overstretched" mental health hospital, an inquiry has found. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The three friends were...
getnews.info

Transforming Global Leadership and Mind Setting One Step at a Time

Khim Sok Heng motivates and changes people’s mindsets through coaching and mentoring. Molding and empowering the new generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors is a huge task. It requires the expertise, wit, and skills to influence and move such strong-minded individuals. Such a man is Khim Sok Heng, a multi-dimensional and transformational leader from the KSH.
Reuters

UK services slump at fastest pace since early 2021 - PMI

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The biggest downturn since January 2021 hit British services companies last month, although it was not as severe as first estimated, according to a business survey that underlined the tough times ahead for the economy.
BBC

Farmers look after livestock but not themselves

Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...

Comments / 0

Community Policy