Want to start saving for college? WA’s GET Prepaid Tuition Program reopens enrollment

Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program will accept new enrollments starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, providing families a way to save for future college and career training costs while their children are young, the Washington College Savings Plans program announced Monday.

The 2022-2023 enrollment period runs through May 31 and provides an opportunity to prepay future tuition costs at today’s rates. The unit purchase price for the new enrollment period is $116.63, according to the Washington College Savings Plans program.

GET carries a state-backed guarantee that units purchased today will keep pace with in-state college tuition costs, the program says.

“This year, savers can literally buy tomorrow’s education at today’s price, whether they plan to use those funds five, 10, or even 18 years from now,” says Washington College Savings Plans director Luke Minor.

Savings in GET grow tax-free and are not subject to the ups and downs of financial markets. “The current economic environment is an important reminder of the unique value that GET can provide a family looking for peace of mind as they prepare for their student’s educational future,” Minor said in a statement.

While GET account values are based on Washington tuition rates, students can use GET credits at nearly any public or private university, community college, or technical school in the country, as well as for apprenticeship programs and student loan repayments.

Funds also can be used for expenses beyond tuition and fees, such as room and board (rent and groceries for students living off-campus), books, computers, and supplies.

The GET program was launched in 1998 and has distributed over $1.4 billion to more than 60,000 students. It is one of two college savings options offered by Washington College Savings Plans (WA529). WA529 also offers DreamAhead , an investment-based 529 plan.

WA529’s website offers charts, planning tools, and answers to questions about the programs. Washington residents who want to help a student save for future education costs can open a GET or DreamAhead account online with no enrollment fee. The GET contact center staff can be reached at 800-955-2318 or GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov .