Read full article on original website
Related
Gray Television Misses On Q3 Due To Unexpected Pullback In Certain Key Political Races; Shares Plunge
Gray Television, Inc GTN reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $909 million, missing the consensus of $950.2 million. The company noted 3Q22 figures fell short of its expectations and guidance issued in early August due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. Broadcasting revenue grew...
Coinbase Customers Are 'HODLing' While Company Cuts Costs: What 5 Analysts Are Saying After Q3 Earnings
Analysts are reacting to the third-quarter earnings report from Coinbase Global COIN. Here's the latest on what the company's user base and focus on costs mean for shares. The Coinbase Analysts: JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has an Outperform rating on Coinbase with a $155 price target. Mizuho Securities analyst...
Telus Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Customer Additions; Boosts Dividend By 7.2%
Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues and other income growth of 9.9% year-on-year to CA$4.67 billion. Total telecom subscriber connections grew 6.3% Y/Y to 17.7 million. It made 347,000 new customer net additions in the quarter, up 27,000 over last year, including 150,000 mobile phones, 124,000 connected...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
fuboTV Posts Double-Digit Growth In North America In Q3 Aided By Aggregation Of Premium Sports, News, Entertainment
FuboTV Inc FUBO reported third-quarter revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $224.8 million, beating the consensus of $213.2 million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.52) beat the consensus loss of $(0.73). Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 1,062 bps to (41.2)%. North America Streaming: Revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $219.2 million...
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Earnings Outlook For Certara
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FS KKR Capital's Earnings Outlook
FS KKR Capital FSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FS KKR Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. FS KKR Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For Sanmina
Sanmina SANM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sanmina will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33. Sanmina bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?
Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
These 3 High-Yield REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon
Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are long preferred as an alternative investment option to hedge market risks, require upgrades to keep up with the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate-hike policy in decades. While some have been debating a long overdue Fed pivot, the consensus is that the central...
Earnings Preview For Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts FLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full House Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Full House Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0