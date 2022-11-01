Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Agriculture Online
Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite farmers balking at high prices
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday. Nutrien is increasing Canadian potash...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session while corn also fell. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending its involvement over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world. The agreement, reached in July, created...
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
A former inmate describes what Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence in a Russian prison could be like: 'It's a Gulag labour camp'
"It's totally inhuman, it's a Gulag, and when you feel yourself alone there, it's much easier to give up," said Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, adds byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened global food supplies.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia suspends its involvement
Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 7-Russia says it resumes participation in Ukraine grain deal
(Adds drop in grains prices, doubts about extension of deal) Turkey says grain deal to resume midday on Wednesday. Russian says it has received guarantees from Ukraine. ANKARA/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.
Agriculture Online
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
Agriculture Online
IMF says it's monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower, halting win streak; corn, wheat also slide
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, pausing after a seven-session climb as lackluster U.S. export sales and macroeconomic worries weighed on prices, traders said. Corn and wheat also declined, with a sharply higher dollar hanging over the grain complex. Chicago Board of Trade January...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
* Chicago soybean futures gain 1.1%, up 4% this week * Wheat set for first weekly gain since early Oct on supply woes (Updates prices, adds comments, details) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose more than 1% on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat was also higher and the market is set for its first weekly rise since early October on concerns over Black Sea supplies and excessive rains damaging the Australian crop. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $14.53-1/4 a bushel, as of 1304 GMT, and the market has gained 4% so far this week. Wheat climbed 1.6% on Friday to $8.53-3/4 a bushel, putting this week's rise at 3% after four weekly losses while corn was up 0.6% at $6.83-1/4, just above last Friday's close. The soybean market has been supported by expectations of strong demand from top importer China. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 27 totalled 830,200 tonnes, at the low end of a range of trade expectations. Corn export sales at 372,200 tonnes were in line with expectations. Traders were also digesting rising private crop estimates. Commodity brokerage StoneX late on Wednesday raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 174.5 bushels per acre (bpa), from 173.9 last month. Uncertainty about grain exports from the war-torn Black Sea region and adverse weather conditions in Australia supported wheat. "We are sticking with our belief that prices will not lastingly drop back to their pre-war levels in the short term. After all, this episode has illustrated that Russia views the deal as political leverage and could terminate it at any time in the event of any renewed escalation in the conflict with Ukraine," Commerzbank said in a note. Support came from flooding and excessive rains across key parts of Australia's wheat-growing areas which resulted in extensive damage to what was expected to be a record bin-busting high quality crop just a few weeks ago, exacerbating concerns over world food supplies. While Australia is still on track for a third year of bumper harvest, about half of the crop grown on its eastern grain belt - known for premium hard wheat - is likely to be reduced to animal feed, although the extent of the damage will be known after waters recede, traders, analysts and farmers said. In France, the European Union's largest grain producer, the warmest October in 40 years has accelerated crop development so much that it has left them fragile to sudden frosts later in the season, French crop institute Arvalis warned on Friday. Prices at 1304 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 853,75 13,25 1,58 CBOT corn 683,25 4,00 0,59 CBOT soy 1453,25 16,25 1,13 Paris wheat 342,75 2,00 0,59 Paris maize 346,00 -0,75 -0,22 Paris rapeseed 664,75 4,75 0,72 WTI crude oil 91,51 3,34 3,79 Euro/dlr 0,9792 0,00 0,42 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 9-15
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 9-15 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 40-60 cents, corn down 12-16 cents, soy down 10-15 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 40 to 60 cents per bushel. * Wheat slumping after Russia said it...
