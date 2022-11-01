Read full article on original website
Employers keep hiring even in face of interest rate hikes
America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain declined from...
