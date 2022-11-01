ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Cruisin for a Wish Raises Over $20,000

During the month of October, Boswell Media was Cruisin for a Wish to raise money for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. All the money raised will go toward granting wishes for critically ill children in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties. With the help of all our sponsors and the citizens of these...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
A Message from Dave Barnes- VIDEO

Dave Barnes, a Kosciusko native, will be in concert Saturday, November 19 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sales now. Tickets — Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (kfeems.org)
Date and theme announced for 2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced the date for the annual Christmas parade. This year’s parade will be held Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 pm. The theme for this year is “A fun, old fashioned Family Christmas.”. Entries for the parade can be turned in at the KAP...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Veterans Day Aisle of Honor planned for Nov. 11

The United Veterans of Attala County will hold the annual Memorial Day Aisle of Honor Friday, Nov 11. The event will begin at 11:00 am at Parkway Cemetery. This year’s guest speaker will be 1st Lieutenant Ryan Lindsey, formerly of the U.S. Air Force. Anyone wanting to volunteer to...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Kosciusko vs Senatobia Location/Broadcast Information

Game – Friday, Nov. 4, 7:00 pm. Social Media: @KSDSports, @BreckRiley,@KosciuskoFB. Travel north approximately 1 mile to Browns Ferry Road. Tickets to the game can be purchased by the GoFan website/app or at the gate with credit/debit card. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE GATE.
SENATOBIA, MS
Trespassing and Disturbance Calls in Attala Today

1:27 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Econolodge on Veterans Memorial Drive when a caller reported a disturbance in progress in one of the rooms. 3:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Walmart reporting a trespasser at the store.
Little Whippets bring home gold and silver trophies

The Kosciusko Little Whippets youth football teams brought home some hardware this weekend. The organizations 5&6-year-old sqaud won the Mississippi Gridiron Youth League Super Bowl in Starkville against the West Point Packers. Additionally, the 9&10-year-old Little Whippets played for the Super Bowl, but fell short against West Point, finishing as...
STARKVILLE, MS
Vehicle Vandalized, Disturbances, and more in Attala

7:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 3113/Hesterville Rd. had been vandalized. 10:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the post office in Sallis regarding someone causing a disturbance there. The individual causing the disturbance was warned to not go back to the post office in Sallis again.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Two Lady Whippets sign with Holmes

Two Kosciusko Lady Whippets players signed to play college softball on Friday. Campbell Blaine and Gracie Williams signed to play for Holmes Community College. As juniors, both Blaine and Williams were named to the 2022 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen as top players in the state. The duo has played significant...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Whippets head to post season as 3 seed

The Kosciusko Whippets head to post season play this Friday as a 3 seed in the MHSAA 4A playoffs. The team will go on the road to take on the Senatobia Warriors, the 2 seed from Region 3-4A. This won’t be the first time the Whippets and Warriors have met...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Greenwood, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Leflore County High School basketball team will have a game with Greenwood Middle School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
GREENWOOD, MS
Servpro Coaches Show – November 3, 2022

Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show. This week, Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr recaps the game against Louisville and previews the playoff matchup against Senatobia. The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
In-person absentee voting deadline tomorrow, Circuit Clerks offices open

The In-person Absentee voting deadline for the upcoming November election is almost here. The final day for in-person absentee voting is tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 5). Absentee ballots can be cast by anyone who will be out of town on election day, senior citizens 65 or older, or anyone who is permanently or temporarily disabled.
Whippets remain in 4A in latest MHSAA reclassification

The Kosciusko Whippets athletics squads will remain in 4A for the next two years following the most recent Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) reclassification. Enrollment numbers for the reclassification were released by the MHSAA Thursday afternoon. Kosciusko’s enrollment was listed at 442 for grades 9 – 11. That number...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
COVID Update: Fewer Cases, One Death

The overall COVID numbers in this part of central Mississippi were down by ten cases last week compared to the week before. The State Health Department reports a total of 29 new cases in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. But there’s been another local death blamed on the virus, in Leake County.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Powerball fever grows along with $1.2 billion jackpot

BRANDON, Miss. — ThePowerball jackpot is now at a massive $1.2 billion after the Halloween drawing. None of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The sale of lottery tickets...
BRANDON, MS

