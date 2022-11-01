Read full article on original website
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
73-year-old dies following medical emergency, crash in Grayslake
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A 73-year-old died early Friday morning following a medical emergency and subsequent crash in Grayslake. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a deadly traffic crash on Route 120 at Ivanhoe Road. Police believe a blue Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Route 120...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
WSPY NEWS
Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash
A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating crash north of Sugar Grove
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at Route 47 and Green Road, north of Sugar Grove. It happened just before seven Thursday morning. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Nicholas Behnke, of Elburn, was heading north on Route 47 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Lansing.
Grayslake teen charged with threatening to shoot up high school
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - An 18-year-old Grayslake man is being charged with making threatening messages on social media earlier this week. Grayslake Police say Michael Drees made a threat to harm two specific students from Grayslake Central High School. Authorities were notified of the threat Tuesday evening. The messages specifically said...
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
wjol.com
Chain Reaction School Bus Crash In Bolingbrook Sends Over A Dozen To the hospital
Fourteen students and one adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries a chain reaction school bus crash in Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive reference a traffic crash involving multiple school buses on Tuesday, November 1st at 2:15 p.m. The investigation revealed westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Ln. and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another bus, causing that bus to strike the rear of another bus. All three buses were carrying high school students at the time of the crash.
Drunken driver charged after video shows high-speed crash in Arlington Heights
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty
One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
WSPY NEWS
Deputy Samuel Markusic named employee of the quarter
Kendall County Sheriff's Deputy Samuel Markusic is being named the Employee of the Third Quarter. A news release from the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that Markusic was nominated by a fellow patrol deputy. Markusic has been with the sheriff's department since June of 2021. Markusic was the recipient of...
1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Interstate 55, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Unemployment down in September in Kendall County
The unemployment rate in Kendall County dropped in September according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The August rate was at 3.8 percent. In September, it dropped to 3.5 percent. The rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division, which includes Kendall County, was at 5 percent in August, it dropped to 4.7 percent in September.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
Winnebago County Sheriff warns of phone scammer impersonating officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which someone is impersonating an officer. According to police, the individual claims to be Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and then attempts to obtain money from the victims by telling them they […]
Person Killed After SUV Slams Into Back of Semi-Trailer on Stevenson Near Lemont
One person has been killed in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Lemont Road on the inbound Stevenson Expressway Tuesday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday, observing an SUV that had become wedged underneath the rear of a semi-trailer at the location.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Men Suspected of Crash, Trespassing
Kendall County deputies Monday night responded to Kendall Township for a four-vehicle crash with injuries. The driver believed to have caused the crash has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Dutton of Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa. Dutton as taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also on Halloween night,...
