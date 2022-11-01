ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating crash north of Sugar Grove

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at Route 47 and Green Road, north of Sugar Grove. It happened just before seven Thursday morning. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Nicholas Behnke, of Elburn, was heading north on Route 47 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Lansing.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Grayslake teen charged with threatening to shoot up high school

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - An 18-year-old Grayslake man is being charged with making threatening messages on social media earlier this week. Grayslake Police say Michael Drees made a threat to harm two specific students from Grayslake Central High School. Authorities were notified of the threat Tuesday evening. The messages specifically said...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife

A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
MONTGOMERY, IL
wjol.com

Chain Reaction School Bus Crash In Bolingbrook Sends Over A Dozen To the hospital

Fourteen students and one adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries a chain reaction school bus crash in Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive reference a traffic crash involving multiple school buses on Tuesday, November 1st at 2:15 p.m. The investigation revealed westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Ln. and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another bus, causing that bus to strike the rear of another bus. All three buses were carrying high school students at the time of the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty

One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Deputy Samuel Markusic named employee of the quarter

Kendall County Sheriff's Deputy Samuel Markusic is being named the Employee of the Third Quarter. A news release from the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that Markusic was nominated by a fellow patrol deputy. Markusic has been with the sheriff's department since June of 2021. Markusic was the recipient of...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Unemployment down in September in Kendall County

The unemployment rate in Kendall County dropped in September according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The August rate was at 3.8 percent. In September, it dropped to 3.5 percent. The rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division, which includes Kendall County, was at 5 percent in August, it dropped to 4.7 percent in September.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township

Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Men Suspected of Crash, Trespassing

Kendall County deputies Monday night responded to Kendall Township for a four-vehicle crash with injuries. The driver believed to have caused the crash has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Dutton of Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa. Dutton as taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also on Halloween night,...
OTTAWA, IL

