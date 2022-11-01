ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant

Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local chef wins ‘Chopped’

A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.”  “Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25.  “This […] The post Local chef wins ‘Chopped’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
franchising.com

Actress to Develop Seven Atlanta Drybar Locations

November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, Ga. - A Los Angeles native and actress has signed a deal to bring seven Drybar locations to the greater Atlanta area, WellBiz Brands has announced. The Drybar® brand is part of the WellBiz Brands Inc. portfolio, the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns

WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Salad Restaurants In Atlanta

There are few menu items more healthy for you than a delicious green salad. If you’re in the mood for a health-conscious meal, Atlanta, Georgia restaurants have some great options. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants to order salad in Atlanta. The Best Places...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

More than a great coach

Others have written, and more will write, detailed tributes to Coach Vince Joseph Dooley (age 90) as the winningest coach in the history of Georgia football (201-77-10). That is of course true and adds considerably to his legend. But as many fortunate enough to have spent time with Dooley know well, he was so much more than a great football coach.
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving

Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
ATLANTA, GA
artsatl.org

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” streaks through Atlanta’s election-time skyline

When Zhubin Parang talks about the significance of Atlanta in the nation’s zeitgeist, you listen — and you smile. The comedy writer and performer, onetime New York City lawyer and current supervising producer and writer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is clearly jazzed about the show’s presence in Atlanta to film at The Tabernacle through November 3 during midterm elections.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say

ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA

