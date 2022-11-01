Read full article on original website
Mural of Migos rapper Takeoff unveiled on Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA — A new piece of art on the Atlanta BeltLine is honoring the life of rapper Takeoff. Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta group Migos, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley earlier this week. The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot...
Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Local chef wins ‘Chopped’
A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.” “Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25. “This […] The post Local chef wins ‘Chopped’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
franchising.com
Actress to Develop Seven Atlanta Drybar Locations
November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, Ga. - A Los Angeles native and actress has signed a deal to bring seven Drybar locations to the greater Atlanta area, WellBiz Brands has announced. The Drybar® brand is part of the WellBiz Brands Inc. portfolio, the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise...
WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns
WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate
It's important for people who possess the imagery of Takeoff to think about the social implications that come from sharing horrific photos and videos. The post Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
atlantafi.com
Best Salad Restaurants In Atlanta
There are few menu items more healthy for you than a delicious green salad. If you’re in the mood for a health-conscious meal, Atlanta, Georgia restaurants have some great options. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants to order salad in Atlanta. The Best Places...
thechampionnewspaper.com
More than a great coach
Others have written, and more will write, detailed tributes to Coach Vince Joseph Dooley (age 90) as the winningest coach in the history of Georgia football (201-77-10). That is of course true and adds considerably to his legend. But as many fortunate enough to have spent time with Dooley know well, he was so much more than a great football coach.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
Rapper TakeOff's death sparks debate about violence in hip-hop community
ATLANTA — The community continues to mourn the loss of popular recording artist TakeOff. The Atlanta native and Migos member was shot and killed at a Houston area bowling alley early Tuesday. TakeOff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, isn’t the first artist from Atlanta to be killed in...
artsatl.org
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” streaks through Atlanta’s election-time skyline
When Zhubin Parang talks about the significance of Atlanta in the nation’s zeitgeist, you listen — and you smile. The comedy writer and performer, onetime New York City lawyer and current supervising producer and writer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is clearly jazzed about the show’s presence in Atlanta to film at The Tabernacle through November 3 during midterm elections.
Death of Takeoff, violence in hip-hop community could be related to mental health, professor says
ATLANTA — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio, the “Migos.”. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics...
Antisemitic messages scrawled on building, signs in Brookhaven overnight
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Jewish and African American leaders are denouncing the latest antisemitic messaging in the metro Atlanta area. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Brookhaven, where overnight Tuesday, someone spray-painted slurs on a townhouse building, a stop sign and a church sign. The phrases scrawled on the...
AccessAtlanta
Atlanta movies: Enter to win ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ screening passes
Access Atlanta is the go-to spot for all your advanced screening needs, and this month we are hooking you up!. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” debuts in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11, but you don’t have to wait if you’re an Access Atlanta reader.
WMAZ
'Why are you doing this for likes and followers?' | Atlanta mayor calls out people who filmed TakeOff shooting scene
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens posted a video statement Wednesday night to Instagram in which he touched on the deeply emotional impact the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff has had on the city's community. The mayor spoke of how "community members are hurting" and touched on a...
Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say
ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
