ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Canadian National Junior Teamer Ella Jansen Sends Verbal To Tennessee (2024)

Canadian Ella Jansen has announced her verbal commitment to the Tennessee Vols. She will arrive in Knoxville for the 2024-2025 season. Current photo via Instagram. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

NCAA Swim Committee Asks Championship Hosts to Reserve 7% of Tickets for Public

At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee reaffirmed its policy on team ticket sales. Stock photo via Spencer Douglass. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee reaffirmed its policy to request that host facilities leave a certain number of tickets available to the general public.
TENNESSEE STATE
swimswam.com

Penn State Returns To McCoy Natatorium For First Home Meet of the Season

The Nittany Lions will host West Virginia over two days, with the women's teams racing on Friday and the men's teams on Saturday. Archive photo via Penn State Athletics. University Park, Pa. – Penn State swimming & diving hosts its first home meet of the season, welcoming West Virginia to McCoy Natatorium. The Nittany Lions begun the season after competing on the road in Pittsburgh and Annapolis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
swimswam.com

The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 4)

Welcome to The Week That Was In College Swimming, where every week we'll take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA. Welcome to The Week That Was In College Swimming, where every week we’ll take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA. Many of the NCAA’s stars were in Toronto this past weekend, competing at second leg of the FINA World Cup. Many, including Maggie MacNeil and Kelly Pash, turned heads. That said, there was still plenty of action at NCAA-level meets, and that’s what we’re focusing on here.
INDIANA STATE
swimswam.com

Texas-UVA Meet To Consist Of Light Show, Combined Scoring, 100 IM, And Mixed Relay

SCY (25 Yards) Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. This weekend, #1-ranked Virginia women and #8-ranked men travel down to Austin, Texas, to face off against the #2-ranked Texas women and #3-ranked Texas men in a two-day long dual meet. Unlike last year’s version of the meet, which was contested in a traditional format, changes were made to the style of this year’s meet in an effort to draw a larger crowd.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

How to Watch the Top 25 NCAA DI Teams in Action: 11/3-11/6

Highlighting the schedule this weekend is #3 Texas hosting #1/#8 Virginia in a non-traditional format, featuring mixed relays and combined scoring. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Midseason meets are quickly approaching, but there are still a few weeks of dual meets to go before we hit that point. There...
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

Trojan Freshman Justina Kozan Triples In USC’s Victory At Utah

USC vs Utah (W) USC swimming freshman Justina Kozan posted a trio of individual wins to highlight the Trojans 145-111 victory over Utah on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Salt Lake City. Kozan, a U.S. National Junior team member, captured the 200y free (1:52.48), 200y butterfly (2:02.97) and 200y IM (2:03.91) for USC. In the 200y freestyle, Kozan led a Trojan sweep as sophomores Genevieve Sasseville (1:53.36) and Marlene Kahler (1:54.08) finished 2-3, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swimswam.com

Florida Returns Home To Host Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving returns back home to the O’Dome following two consecutive road meets to host SEC foe and Tennessee at 10 a.m. Friday, with diving events beginning at 8:30 a.m. It’s the first dual meet between the schools since the 2019-20 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

2022 Florida HS 3A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers

Reigning state champion and Florida commit Andrew Taylor was one of the top performers in the 3A Region meets in the lead-up to this week's state meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 FHSAA 3A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS. October 24-29, 2022. Following the conclusion of their respective District Championship meets,...
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

Matthew Temple Had a Tough Transition to SCM Season

Temple, a Melbourne native, is looking forward to the upcoming short-course world championships in Melbourne later this year. Current photo via Photo Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto.
swimswam.com

Katie Grimes Breaks SCM World Junior Record In Women’s 1500 Free – 15:42.05

SCM (25 meters) U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes took hold of the World Junior Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle (SCM) on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Grimes, racing alongside French native Alexa Reyna in an official WJR attempt that took place following the conclusion of the prelim session of the FINA World Cup, finished in a time of 15:42.05 in the event, taking down the previous record of 15:45.29 set by Turkey’s Merve Tuncel in December 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

Texas A&M Set To Host Kentucky Thursday, TCU Friday

The Aggies will host Kentucky in their first home dual meet of the season on Thursday before welcoming TCU for a head-to-head clash on Friday. Current photo via Ethan Mito/Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics. Women’s Meet Preview. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy