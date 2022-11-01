Read full article on original website
Canadian National Junior Teamer Ella Jansen Sends Verbal To Tennessee (2024)
Canadian Ella Jansen has announced her verbal commitment to the Tennessee Vols. She will arrive in Knoxville for the 2024-2025 season. Current photo via Instagram. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
NCAA Swim Committee Asks Championship Hosts to Reserve 7% of Tickets for Public
At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee reaffirmed its policy on team ticket sales. Stock photo via Spencer Douglass. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee reaffirmed its policy to request that host facilities leave a certain number of tickets available to the general public.
D3 Title Contender Avery Clapp Has a Torn ACL, Still Swam a Best Time Last Week
Johns Hopkins freshman Avery Clapp, one of the best D3 recruits ever, swam a new best time last weekend - in spite of having a torn ACL. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Johns Hopkins freshman Avery Clapp, one of the best recruits to ever commit to an NCAA Division...
Penn State Returns To McCoy Natatorium For First Home Meet of the Season
The Nittany Lions will host West Virginia over two days, with the women's teams racing on Friday and the men's teams on Saturday. Archive photo via Penn State Athletics. University Park, Pa. – Penn State swimming & diving hosts its first home meet of the season, welcoming West Virginia to McCoy Natatorium. The Nittany Lions begun the season after competing on the road in Pittsburgh and Annapolis.
The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 4)
Welcome to The Week That Was In College Swimming, where every week we'll take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA. Welcome to The Week That Was In College Swimming, where every week we’ll take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA. Many of the NCAA’s stars were in Toronto this past weekend, competing at second leg of the FINA World Cup. Many, including Maggie MacNeil and Kelly Pash, turned heads. That said, there was still plenty of action at NCAA-level meets, and that’s what we’re focusing on here.
Texas-UVA Meet To Consist Of Light Show, Combined Scoring, 100 IM, And Mixed Relay
SCY (25 Yards) Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. This weekend, #1-ranked Virginia women and #8-ranked men travel down to Austin, Texas, to face off against the #2-ranked Texas women and #3-ranked Texas men in a two-day long dual meet. Unlike last year’s version of the meet, which was contested in a traditional format, changes were made to the style of this year’s meet in an effort to draw a larger crowd.
Nitro Swimming Combines Nat’l Groups For Super Swim Practice | PRACTICE + PANCAKES
SwimSwam took a drive down the road from Austin, TX to Bee Caves, where Nitro Swimming had a combined practice of their 2 top groups Current photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. SwimSwam took a drive down the road from Austin, TX to Bee Caves, where Nitro Swimming had a combined practice...
Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
How to Watch the Top 25 NCAA DI Teams in Action: 11/3-11/6
Highlighting the schedule this weekend is #3 Texas hosting #1/#8 Virginia in a non-traditional format, featuring mixed relays and combined scoring. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Midseason meets are quickly approaching, but there are still a few weeks of dual meets to go before we hit that point. There...
Trojan Freshman Justina Kozan Triples In USC’s Victory At Utah
USC vs Utah (W) USC swimming freshman Justina Kozan posted a trio of individual wins to highlight the Trojans 145-111 victory over Utah on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Salt Lake City. Kozan, a U.S. National Junior team member, captured the 200y free (1:52.48), 200y butterfly (2:02.97) and 200y IM (2:03.91) for USC. In the 200y freestyle, Kozan led a Trojan sweep as sophomores Genevieve Sasseville (1:53.36) and Marlene Kahler (1:54.08) finished 2-3, respectively.
Ohio State Picks Up Season-Opening Sweep In Two-Day Dual With Virginia Tech
SCY (25 yards) BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Virginia Tech to open the 2022-23 season. The men defeated the Hokies, 187.5-165.5. The women dominated Virginia Tech, downing the Hokies, 231.5-121.5. Men’s Meet Notes. Ohio State placed first...
Curzan, Nordmann Set Gibb Pool Records As Stanford Tops Washington State
SCY (25 yards) PULLMAN, Wash. – No. 2 Stanford improved to 2-0 on the season on Friday evening, defeating Washington State 147-108. The Cardinal are now 2-0 in Pac-12 dual meets after earning a season opening win against Utah earlier this month. “It was great to get on the...
Florida State Sweeps ACC Foe Georgia Tech In ‘Paint It Pink’ Meet
SCY (25 yards) TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams won its first ACC dual meets of the season, defeating Georgia Tech on Friday at the Morcom Aquatics Center. Both teams donned pink caps to ‘Paint it Pink’, as the men (2-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated the...
Florida Returns Home To Host Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving returns back home to the O’Dome following two consecutive road meets to host SEC foe and Tennessee at 10 a.m. Friday, with diving events beginning at 8:30 a.m. It’s the first dual meet between the schools since the 2019-20 season.
2022 Florida HS 3A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers
Reigning state champion and Florida commit Andrew Taylor was one of the top performers in the 3A Region meets in the lead-up to this week's state meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 FHSAA 3A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS. October 24-29, 2022. Following the conclusion of their respective District Championship meets,...
Matthew Temple Had a Tough Transition to SCM Season
Temple, a Melbourne native, is looking forward to the upcoming short-course world championships in Melbourne later this year. Current photo via Photo Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto.
Katie Grimes Breaks SCM World Junior Record In Women’s 1500 Free – 15:42.05
SCM (25 meters) U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes took hold of the World Junior Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle (SCM) on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Grimes, racing alongside French native Alexa Reyna in an official WJR attempt that took place following the conclusion of the prelim session of the FINA World Cup, finished in a time of 15:42.05 in the event, taking down the previous record of 15:45.29 set by Turkey’s Merve Tuncel in December 2020.
Texas A&M Set To Host Kentucky Thursday, TCU Friday
The Aggies will host Kentucky in their first home dual meet of the season on Thursday before welcoming TCU for a head-to-head clash on Friday. Current photo via Ethan Mito/Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics. Women’s Meet Preview. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s...
Shaine Casas Gives Honest Analysis on How Going Pro has Affected His Swimming
SCM (25 meters) Shaine Casas has seen his star rise in the last year and a half since narrowly missing the 2020 US Olympic Team in Omaha. He made the 2021 short course world championships team, won 6 medals in Abu Dhabi, then followed that up with a bronze in the 200 back at the long course world champs in Budapest.
